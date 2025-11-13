Rightmove faces £1bn legal claim over ‘excessive’ fees for estate agents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Property portal Rightmove is facing a substantial legal challenge amid accusations it charges thousands of UK estate agents "unfair and excessive" fees.

A group bringing the claim estimates potential damages could total around £1 billion.

The case, led by Jeremy Newman, a former panel member for the UK’s competition watchdog, is set to be heard by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Mr Newman affirmed the action will "seek to return the overpaid fees to estate agents across the country".

He accused the firm of actions that “exploits its dominance of the online property portal market in the UK to charge excessively and unfairly high subscription fees, both at face value and when compared with its competitors”.

open image in gallery Estate agents have complained the property portal charge excessive fees ( AFP/Getty )

“Estate agents have had to absorb consistent, excessive price increases on a regular basis,” he added.

Thousands of estate agents will be represented in the legal action unless they choose to opt out.

In a statement to investors, Rightmove said it had “received notice of a potential claim”, adding: “We’re confident in the value we provide to our partners.”

Based on the estimated total damages and size of the class action, it is understood that the claim assumes agents can be charged thousands of pounds in fees to use Rightmove.

Rightmove has previously come under scrutiny with a petition gaining more than 2,000 signatures earlier this year calling for an investigation into its pricing model.

The firm has been accused of squeezing small businesses and independent agencies with fees that are higher than what corporate chains pay.

Mr Newman was formerly a panel member on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which investigates markets, companies, and business deals if there are concerns that their might be unfair or anti-competitive behaviour.

The case is being funded by specialist litigation funder Innsworth Capital Limited.

Rightmove says it has the UK’s largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, with around 80 per cent of all time spent on property portals being on its site.

The FTSE 100-listed firm made a pre-tax profit of £146.5 million over the six months to the end of June.