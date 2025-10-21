Rishi Sunak to join Sunday Times as columnist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rishi Sunak has said he hopes to have “a weekly conversation with readers” of The Sunday Times as he joins the newspaper as a columnist.

The former Conservative prime minister and serving MP for Richmond and Northallerton will contribute a weekly column to the business section on subjects including technology, politics and the economy.

The column will run in print and digital from this weekend.

Mr Sunak said: “As a long-time reader of The Sunday Times business pages, I’m honoured to be joining a great team as a columnist.

“In an era of profound change, I’m really looking forward to a weekly conversation with readers about the forces reshaping the world economy, from global politics to technology.”

Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, added: “I am delighted to welcome such an illustrious and respected figure to the team.

“Rishi’s vast expertise and brilliant mind will help readers navigate what is an increasingly challenging and complex business landscape.

“His experience is unrivalled – on the world stage and in government – and we feel confident that he will be ‘appointment to read’ every weekend.”

Mr Sunak’s fee will be paid to The Richmond Project, an education charity founded by the former prime minister and his wife Akshata Murty which seeks to transform young lives through the power of improved numeracy.

His new role as a columnist has been cleared by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which provides advice for ministers and senior civil servants on taking up appointments after leaving office.