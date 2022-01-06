Most firms expect prices to increase in next three months, says business group
Continued supply chain disruption, soaring inflation and rising energy costs causing businesses ‘huge headache’, reports Chiara Giordano
A record number of firms expect to increase their prices because of the “huge headache” caused by supply chain disruption, soaring inflation and rising energy costs, a business group has warned.
The British Chambers of Commerce said its study of almost 5,500 companies found three out of five believed their prices would rise in the next three months – the highest proportion on record.
Two thirds of respondents cited inflation as a concern, also a record high, while one in four were worried about rising interest rates.
