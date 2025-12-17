Sharp inflation drop ‘seals the deal’ for interest rate cut, economists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bigger-than-expected drop in inflation last month “seals the deal” for the Bank of England to deliver a pre-Christmas cut to interest rates, economists think.

Shops offering Black Friday sales helped bring down inflation to the lowest rate since March.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.2% in November, from 3.6% in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This represented a bigger drop as most economists were expecting the rate to stand at 3.5% for the month.

Food and drinks, as well as alcohol and tobacco, were the biggest factors pulling down on overall prices.

Economists think that the latest data means the Bank of England will be encouraged to reduce interest rates when policymakers next meet on Thursday.

Thomas Pugh, chief economist for RSM UK, said: “This will be further evidence for the Bank of England that the disinflationary process is intact and seals the deal for a rate cut tomorrow.

“Admittedly, inflation may bounce back a little in December as tobacco duties come into effect, food prices might bounce back and Black Friday sales end.”

He added that the “big drop in inflation opens the door to another rate cut early next year, especially if the labour market continues to weaken”.

The Bank is widely expected to reduce rates to 3.75% from 4% on Thursday, providing some relief to borrowers ahead of Christmas.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said an interest rate cut on Thursday was “beyond doubt” following the surprise sharp drop in November inflation.

“But much of the inflation surprise will likely unwind in the coming months because it was concentrated in erratic or volatile items like airfares and accommodation services, or was likely driven by the temporary effect of early Black Friday discounts,” he said.

Prices fell by more than expected during the peak festive sales season for items including clothes, furniture and games, toys and hobbies, Mr Wood said, warning that this will “likely reverse” in the coming months.

On a monthly basis, food and non-alcoholic drink prices fell by 0.2% in November, with the biggest drops coming from bread and cereals, as well as declines in dairy, sugar, jam and chocolate.

The annual rate of inflation for the category fell to 4.2% in November, from 4.9% in October.

Alcohol and tobacco inflation saw a sharp drop to 4% in the year to November, from 5.9% in the year to October – marking the lowest rate in nearly three years.

The ONS also said that Black Friday discounting on clothes and shoes helped bring down prices by 0.3% between October and November, with the biggest falls coming from women’s clothing.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance for Hargreaves Lansdown, pointed out that shoppers’ “experiences at the supermarket will still depend enormously on what you buy”.

“Striking annual rises included beef and veal up 27.7%, whole milk up 14.8% and butter at 12.1%,” she said.

“Cattle farmers are still feeling the financial impacts of a poor grass harvest – as well as increased labour costs throughout the production and sales process.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said lowering household bills was a “top priority” after the latest inflation data was released.

She said: “I know families across Britain who are worried about bills will welcome this fall in inflation.”

Ms Reeves said her decision to cut £150 off average energy bills at the Budget will “help cut prices” and inflation set to “fall faster next year as a result”.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said: “I know that the cost of food is something that all families will be thinking about, particularly going into Christmas.

“We know that global commodity prices have been putting pressure on food prices.

“One of the things that we can do to bring down food prices is new trade deals.”

The ONS’s preferred measure of inflation, Consumer Prices Index including occupiers’ housing (CPIH), fell to 3.5% in November, from 3.8% in October.

Meanwhile, the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation slowed to 3.8% from 4.3% in October.