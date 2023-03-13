✕ Close Related video: US regulators rush to contain SVB fallout, Biden vows to fix ‘mess’

President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as the US government takes steps to try to prevent an escalating financial crisis.

On Monday morning, Mr Biden said “no losses will be borne by the taxpayers” and he assured customers that they would be protected.

On Friday, California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) as depositors concerned about the institution’s balance sheet rushed to withdraw their money, creating a bank run. It marked the biggest US bank collapse since Washington Mutual failed during the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

New York-based Signature Bank – one of the biggest banks in the cryptocurrency industry – was also shut down by regulators.

On Sunday, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, and the Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Martin Gruenberg announced the US was introducing emergency measures to protect the economy and give bank clients access to their funds at no cost to US taxpayers.

Over in Britain, HSBC bought SVB’s UK arm after the government and Bank of England stepped in to “facilitate” a private sale.