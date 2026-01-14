Iconic UK restaurant chain shuts 16 sites as over 450 jobs axed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TGI Fridays has shut 16 of its UK restaurants, leading to 456 job losses, after its operating company entered administration. However, a rescue deal has secured the future of most sites.

Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group, which manages the chain's UK outlets, appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on Tuesday.

The business and its assets were immediately sold to a subsidiary of Sugarloaf, the firm behind the global TGI Fridays brand.

Sugarloaf had two months earlier bought the UK business from private equity firm Calveton UK and Breal Capital.

Administrators confirmed the pre-pack administration deal would safeguard 33 restaurants and transfer 1,384 workers to the new vehicle.

However, 16 TGI Fridays sites were not included and immediately shut for good.

The company confirmed the move resulted in 456 redundancies for staff across the restaurants.

Phil Broad, global president of TGI Fridays, said: “We have been working closely to explore all available options for securing the long-term future of TGI Fridays in the UK, and believe that this is the best outcome for the business, preserves jobs, and offers a strong platform for success and growth.

“TGI Fridays has a long history in the UK, and I believe that the future of the brand is in strong hands – focused on reinvigorating the brand while continuing to deliver the bold flavours, welcoming atmosphere, and high-energy dining experience that define TGI Fridays.”

Ryan Grant, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to have been able to secure this transaction which will see this well-known brand continue to trade across the UK.

“While these have been difficult times for hospitality operators generally, this marks a pivotal step in TGI Fridays’ wider turnaround plan, putting in place stable foundations upon which it can begin to move forward.”