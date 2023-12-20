Putting reward, learning and development, and wellbeing at the heart of business

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Japan Tobacco International is a Business Reporter client.

Business Reporter: JTI

JTI UK is incredibly proud to be named a Top Employer for the 11th year in a row.

Our 11th Top Employer accolade is in recognition of the positive and supportive workplace that we have created, and showcases our ongoing commitment to keep improving life for our employees, year after year. We believe in a culture where our people feel comfortable to be themselves and, importantly, don’t have to choose between their personal lives and their career.

We’re proud to share what some of our employees have to say about how JTI UK has supported them as they build and navigate their careers. Andrew has worked at JTI UK for more than 20 years, and he and his partner recently adopted two young girls. Adoption can be a time-consuming and stressful process, but our generous family leave policy meant Andrew had the time and the space to help his daughters adapt to their new life.

At JTI, all parents – regardless of gender, sexual orientation or whether they become a parent via adoption, surrogacy or birth – are entitled to 20 weeks’ paid leave, which can be taken flexibly to suit their needs. “I don’t think the girls would have settled from foster care into their new home as well as they have without the additional time given to me,” says Andrew. “My wife and I were able to split our leave so that we were able to be with the girls as much as possible in the first few months. It also meant that when I did return to work, I felt really motivated, re-energised and ready for new challenges.

“The flexible working hours mean I can continue to carry out my parenting duties, like the school run, without impacting my work. Adopting is an incredible and big change, so it was reassuring to know that my employer trusted me to get the work done in a flexible way.”

Izzy recently completed JTI UK’s 18-month graduate scheme and was appointed as area sales manager. The graduate programme is designed to allow individuals to experience different areas of the business and explore a variety of roles and opportunities. Izzy says: “As I went through the recruitment process, the more I learned about JTI and its work in terms of sustainability and community investment, so the more it appealed to me.

“The scheme is fast paced, with individual projects to manage and regular presentations, but I always felt supported, whether through my line manager, mentor or workplace buddy. I felt a bit nervous starting my first job after university, but the regular training sessions and real-life work experience has helped me develop as a person and grow in confidence.”

Sharon has worked at JTI UK for more than 15 years. In 2021, she experienced complications with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which she was taking to relieve symptoms of the menopause. As a result, she was told the difficult news that she’d need a hysterectomy. There can be stigma around the menopause in some workplaces, but Sharon says that the company’s menopause awareness and educational initiatives fostered a supportive and open environment that helped put her at ease and continue to thrive in her career during a challenging time of her life.

“Menopause wasn’t really previously discussed in the workplace, but JTI UK’s initiatives, like the menopause cafés, were really helpful,” says Sharon. “When you’re going through a hard time, it’s nice to talk to people going through the same thing. We laughed, cried and supported one another. We shared things we’d found useful to relieve symptoms or make our working lives easier.

“Everyone was super supportive, both in the run-up to my operation and on my phased return to the office, which helped me to settle back in. I honestly feel like they couldn’t have done any more.”

Our big idea is simple: create an environment where people make the difference and success is recognised. We take a holistic approach to wellbeing, complemented by an open culture, vast support and learning opportunities. We’re passionate about our people. We put reward, learning and development and wellbeing at the heart of our organisation, celebrating diversity, flexibility and empowerment by encouraging everyone to be the best they can be.

If you’d like to find out more about working at JTI UK and the roles available, visit jti.com/careers.