Certified UK Top Employers 2024: leading the way in workplace excellence

Top Employers Institute is a Business Reporter client.

Top Employers Institute, the global authority in recognising excellence in people practices, has announced over 2,300 certified Top Employers for 2024 across 121 countries and regions. This recognition acknowledges the commitment of these organisations to fostering outstanding HR strategies and people practices globally.

Top Employers certification process

To achieve Top Employer Certification, participating organisations are assessed by Top Employers Institute via a rigorous analysis of their people practices. The HR Best Practices Survey, completed by the HR team, covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics across the business and employee lifecycle, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing and diversity, equity and inclusion. The information is then validated and audited independently to ensure the integrity of the processes and data.

Certified UK Top Employers 2024

Included in 2024’s impressive group of Top Employers are 112 organisations from the UK. Organisations certified for the first time include Lavazza, NFU Mutual, Primark, Amazon, Bostik UK, BMW UK, Berkley Care, G4S, IAG Cargo, MAN Truck & Bus, NTT Data Business Solutions, PMI Global Studio, PRS for Music, Red Carnation Hotel Collection, Rhenus Logistics, Servier UK, Thornton & Ross, Merz Aesthetics UK, The Perfume Shop, Brewdog and thyssenkrupp Materials UK.

A number of businesses already certified as UK Top Employers in previous years have performed with enduring excellence, with the likes of AkzoNobel, Bentley Motors, BAT, Chiesi, HCLTech, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Nice-Pak International, QVC, Travis Perkins, Virtusa, Weightmans LLP and Whitbread, among others, having achieved Top Employer Certification annually for more than a decade.

“Top Employers is proud to celebrate a new milestone where 112 UK organisations have achieved Top Employer Certification — the most in our history”, says Androna Benadé, Regional Manager (UK and Ireland) at Top Employers Institute. “Following a challenging year on many fronts, this is testament that more and more organisations are realising the importance of providing a supportive and inclusive environment for their people where the focus on enhancing the employee experience has been most prevalent.

“As we get ready to celebrate all our Top Employers globally, we wish to extend heartfelt congratulations and thanks to each one. 2024 will continue to challenge human resources teams in new ways and we look forward to partnering with all our Top Employers in continuing to create a better world of work.”