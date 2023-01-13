UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in November

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK's economy grew by 0.1 per cent between October and November.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded a slowdown in growth after a 0.5 per cent increase in the previous month.

Analysts had predicted the economy would shrink by 0.3 per cent for November.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said pubs and bars were among strong performers as people flocked to watch World Cup games.

“The economy grew a little in November, with increases in telecommunications and computer programming helping to push the economy forward,” Mr Morgan said.

“This was partially offset by further falls in some manufacturing industries, including the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry, as well as falls in transport and postal, partially due to the impact of strikes.

“Over the last three months, however, the economy still shrank - mainly due to the impact of the extra bank holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year - an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world.

“To support families through this tough patch, we will provide an average of £3,500 support for every household over this year and next - but the most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again.”

Output in consumer-facing services grew by 0.4 per cent in November 2022, following growth of 1.5 per cent (revised up from a growth of 1.2 per cent in our previous publication) in October 2022.

Production output decreased by 0.2 per cent in November 2022, after a fall of 0.1 per cent (revised down from flat in our previous publication) in October 2022 while manufacturing was the main driver of negative production growth in November 2022, partially offset by a positive contribution from mining and quarrying.

Britain's labour market remains tight, with many workers having taken early retirement and companies struggling to hire staff to fill vacancies.

Another quarter of economic decline would put the economy into recession for the first time since the pandemic.

More follows...