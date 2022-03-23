The UK economy will grow more slowly than expected, according to the first official projections released since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Growth will be just 3.8 per cent in 2022, down from 6 per cent forecast in October last year, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated.

Giving his mini-budget on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak unveiled more gloomy figures for the UK economy, which has already had a faltering recovery from the pandemic.

“We should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen, potentially significantly,” the chancellor said.

In an indication that Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine will have long-lasting economic effects, the OBR downgraded its figures for growth in 2024 and 2025.

Gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of total goods and services produced - is expected to grow 1.8 per cent next year, down from October's forecast of 2.1 per cent. In 2023, growth is

The OBR also hiked its inflation forecast and cautioned that there was "unusually high uncertainty" around the outlook. The consumer prices index (CPI) is now predicted to reach 7.4 per cent for 2022.

It came as official figures showed that inflation had hit a 30-year high in February, with price hikes across food, fuel and clothing pushing up the cost of living.

The CPI surged to 6.2 per cent for the 12 months to February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.