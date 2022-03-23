Spring Statement 2022 - live: Inflation hits new high as Sunak warned people choosing between heat and food
Pressure on chancellor to scrap next month’s rise in National Insurance ahead of today’s mini-Budget
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to use today’s mini-Budget to give people a helping hand with their finances as inflation hits a 30-year high.
The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation jumped to 6.2 per cent in February, from 5.5 per cent in January, the ONS said on Wednesday morning.
The government has insisted that they will not change the planned rise in National Insurance contributions, but the chancellor could reportedly cut fuel duty to help drivers.
Meanwhile voters overwhelmingly support a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies to support families with mounting energy bills, a new poll for The Independent has found.
A Savanta ComRes survey for The Independent has found that the majority of voters - including among Conservative voters - support scrapping next month’s 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions.
A majority also back a cut to fuel duty and the introduction of a £10-an-hour minimum wage. Families are facing a further hit to their finances next month, with the average £700 hike in annual domestic gas and electricity bills due to take affect.
Keir Starmer: Sunak should ‘cancel tax rise and cut energy bills’
Labour leader Keir Starmer says chancellor Rishi Sunak faces “a choice” in today’s Spring Statement. “Continued with his unfair tax rise at the worse possible time.
“Or, cancel his tax rise and cut energy bills with a windfall tax on oil and gas profits.”
Sir Keir Starmer added: “Labour would act now to ease the cost of living. We are on the side of the working people.”
ICYMI: Foodbank users ‘declining potatoes because they can’t afford energy to boil them’, Iceland boss says
Some foodbank users are declining potatoes and root vegetables because they cannot afford the energy to boil them, the managing director of the Iceland supermarket chain has claimed.
The comments from Richard Walker come amid increasing concern over the imminent hike to the energy price cap on 1 April by more than 50 per cent — from £1,277 to £1,971, writes Ashley Cowburn.
Read the full story here:
Martin Lewis warns against cancelling energy bill direct debits ahead of price surge
Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a warning to people thinking of cancelling their energy direct debit bills before April’s price hike, Maryam Zakir-Hussain writes.
The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com urged people to be cautious on Twitter, saying: “Warning! Many talking about cancelling energy Direct Debits to ‘keep in control’ and just pay when billed. Yet be aware that’s usually charged at a higher rate.
“Price cap (for someone with typical use) paying by Monthly DD £1,971 Prepay meter £2,017 Quarterly bills £2,100.”
Read more here:
What time is Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement?
The chancellor is expected to address the House of Commons from 12:30pm, immediately after prime minister’s questions.
He will offer an update on the progress made since his Autumn budget speech last October. Given the rising cost of living crisis, Mr Sunak is expected to deliver less of an update and more a ‘mini-Budget’ to help working families with their bills.
Read more about what to expect here:
‘Security’ a buzz word in Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement
The Treasury last night released a short extract from the speech Rishi Sunak will give to deliver his Spring Statement in the Commons today.
“Security” looks to be a big theme in Mr Sunak’s speech, with the chancellor promising to protect the “security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”
He will say: “We will confront this challenge to our values not just in the arms and resources we send to Ukraine but in strengthening our economy here at home. So when I talk about security, yes – I mean responding to the war in Ukraine.
“But I also mean the security of a faster growing economy. The security of more resilient public finances.
“And security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”
Russia sanctions will cost the UK and poorest will be hit hardest, MPs warn
Sanctions against Russia could have a “catastrophic and long lasting” impact on the country but they will come at a cost to the UK, a group of MPs has warned.
A report by the Treasury Select Committee concluded that the poorest households will be hit hardest. It revealed that the UK is not protected against the economic impact of unprecedented sanctions on Russian oil and gas and that soaring prices will intensify the cost-of-living crisis for the whole country, writes Holly Williams.
ICYMI: Inflation hits 30-year high after rising 6.2% in a year
The squeeze on British households’ budgets has gathered pace ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement, which is expected to only offer minor tweaks to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Business editor Anna Isaac writes.
Inflation reached 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to February, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a fresh 30 year high.
The measure of price growth in the economy, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is set top 8 per cent next month when the new energy price cap shoots up by more than 50 per cent, the Bank of England said last week. It could stay at this level for for close to three months.
Read the full story here:
5p cut to fuel duty a ‘drop in the ocean’, says RAC
Simon Williams, spokesperson for the RAC, has said that a planned 5p cut to fuel duty would be a “drop in the ocean” and would only take prices back to what they were last week.
Speaking on Sky news Mr Williams said: “The average price of petrol is now at 167p a litre and diesel at 179p a litre - £91 to fill up an average petrol car and £97 for diesel.
“The cost-of-living crisis is being driven very much by the increase of the price at the pumps. We are calling on the chancellor today to take significant action. He’s taking about a 5p cut in duty, which I think will be a drop in the ocean. That will take us back to a price we paid this time last week.
“What use is that really, it’s something but I think he needs to go further. In fact, he might be better off cutting VAT.”
Food bank users saying no to potatoes and root veg because they can’t afford to boil them, boss of Iceland says
The managing director of Iceland supermarket has said that food bank users are saying no to potatoes and root vegetables because they can’t afford the energy required to boil them.
Richard Walker told Radio 4’s Today programme that the cost-of-living crisis was “the single most important domestic issue that we’re facing as a country and it is incredible concerning.”
“You now, we’re hearing about some food bank users declining potatoes and root veg because they can’t afford the energy to boil them,” Mr Walker said.
He added that business was “not an endless sponge that can soak it all up”.
Mr Walkers suggested that the energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses.
High inflation ‘a complete disaster for living standards'
The sharp jump in inflation is a “complete disaster for living standards” and will mean “pay packets continuing to shrink”, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation has said.
Jack Leslie warned of more prices rises to come, saying: “Another sharp rise inflation last month offers a foretaste of the huge income squeeze coming this year, with inflation likely to hit at least 8 per cent this spring - which could be the highest it’s been in 40 years - along with a second spike this autumn.”
He added that the prolonged period of high price rises will be a “complete disaster for living standards”, saying that “millions of people have simply never experienced [this scale of inflation] before”.
“It will mean pay packets continuing to shrink, along with vital income support such as Universal Credit and the State Pension.”
