ONS to release GDP figures amid fears UK may have entered recession – latest

✕ Close Hunt insists plan to bring inflation down is working despite 4 per cent increase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is thought to have slipped into recession at the end of last year, official figures are set to show on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to reveal that the UK economy contracted for the second quarter in a row in the final three months of the year.

Most economists are forecasting a 0.1 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP) between October and December.

This would follow a 0.1 per cent contraction in the previous three months, after a downward revision against the zero growth initially estimated.

A technical recession is defined by two or more quarters in a row of falling GDP.

Experts say that if confirmed, it would be a recession in the “mildest of senses” and is likely to be short-lived, with many preferring to describe the UK’s economy as having stagnated.

But a recession would deal a blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to grow the economy as one of his five priorities.