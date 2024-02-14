ONS to release GDP figures amid fears UK may have entered recession – latest
In blow for PM Rishi Sunak, statistics set to show economy shrank for second time in a row
The UK is thought to have slipped into recession at the end of last year, official figures are set to show on Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to reveal that the UK economy contracted for the second quarter in a row in the final three months of the year.
Most economists are forecasting a 0.1 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP) between October and December.
This would follow a 0.1 per cent contraction in the previous three months, after a downward revision against the zero growth initially estimated.
A technical recession is defined by two or more quarters in a row of falling GDP.
Experts say that if confirmed, it would be a recession in the “mildest of senses” and is likely to be short-lived, with many preferring to describe the UK’s economy as having stagnated.
But a recession would deal a blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to grow the economy as one of his five priorities.
Economy thought to have been weak last year
Official figures for the fourth quarter of last year are also expected to show that the economy was weak last year as a whole.
ONS estimates suggest it did not grow at all between April and June, before shrinking between July and September, which has left the UK at risk of recession in the final three months.
UK technically in recession last year, statistics set to reveal
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25% four times in a row.
