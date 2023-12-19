For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of people have lost their jobs days before Christmas as an upmarket Virgin hotel shut suddenly.

Staff at the Virgin Hotels in Glasgow’s Clyde Street were told their flagship luxury branch which opened in August, would close with “immediate effect” with hundreds left in limbo as to whether they will be paid or not.

Unite Hospitality, which represents workers at the hotel, confirmed the closure.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the union wrote: “Our members at @virginhotels in Glasgow, have just been informed that the hotel is to close with immediate effect 6 days before Christmas.

“The CEO flew in from the US but couldn’t even answer whether workers will get paid for hours worked.”

Staff were reportedly told of the hotel entering administration in a meeting on Tuesday morning before being immediately escorted from the hotel grounds.

It is currently not possible to book a night’s stay on the Virgin Hotels website.

Bryan Simpson, lead organiser of Unite union, said: “The way in which workers at Virgin Hotels have been treated by the company is outrageous.

“Our members were told today by the CEO that the hotel would be closing with immediate effect, without the required notice or consultation, all just 6 days before Christmas.

“Senior management couldn’t even confirm whether workers would be paid wages for hours worked.

“This isn’t just morally reprehensible, it may be unlawful and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure that these workers get the wages, severance packages and compensation that they deserve.”

A Virgin Hotels spokesperson told The Herald: “We can confirm an administration process has started for Lloyds Development Limited, the current owner of Virgin Hotels Glasgow.

“Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory have been appointed as interim managers of Lloyds Development Limited.

“It is, however, very much business as usual for the hotel and our team, and we look forward to continuing to welcome guests and build on the hotel’s success.”

Virgin Hotels have been approached for further comment.