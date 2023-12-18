Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time to escape the shackles of British winter and plan a trip for those who dare to look ahead to balmy summer days and poolside lounging under pinstriped parasols.

Whether a post-Christmas gift from you to you or a pick-me-up in the build-up to the doom and gloom of Blue Monday, it’s never too early to book ahead for a 2024 holiday.

We expect to see big travel discounts this winter to secure a steal on price-slashed package holidays, discounted flights and hotel stays. If last year is any indication, great discount codes from Tui, Expedia and Club Med saved budget travellers hundreds on last-minute cruises and exotic all-inclusives.

With offers available starting now and amping up for beloved Boxing Day discounts on 26 December and the January sales come New Year’s Day, we’ll be keeping this guide updated during the sale season built for bargains in 2024.

Here is what we know about the top winter travel deals that have landed so far – and keep coming back to check as we add more.

Lounge on the Algarve’s beaches for £220 less with Jet2Holidays this winter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jet2Holidays

Lovebirds planning to fly away for Valentine’s Day, look no further. Jet2Holidays sale on winter getaways includes a £100 discount for couples to the likes of Tenerife, Lanzarote and the Algarve when you book now. MyJet2 account members have even more incentive to book now, with discounts for parties of two up to £220 off full-price holiday packages when departing before 31 March 2024.

Eurostar

With city breaks from just £39.99 this winter, Eurostar promises budget journeys to iconic capitals including Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam less than two hours from London St Pancras International – and there are 75,000 discounted seats up for grabs.

easyJet

Wallet-friendly airline easyJet is offering £100 off Egypt holidays over £1,000 with code “REDSEA100” until the end of today, 18 December. Additionally, flights from just £21.99 each way in December and January mean Innsbruck, Milan, Pisa and Antalya are at your fingertips for less than £50 this winter.

Save money on Red Sea holidays (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Booking.com

Last-minute travellers can save 15 per cent on selected “Late Escape” deals with Booking.com. The offer on hotel holidays to Istanbul, Rome, Dubai and Paris is valid for travel between now and 3 January 2024 for those looking to escape “Twixmas” days for sunnier shores.

Ryanair

To jet set for even less, Ryanair has 10 per cent off winter sun flights departing between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2024. Book before 22 December with code “WNSUN10P” to benefit from the budget airline’s fare discount to destinations including Alicante, Malta and Cyprus. There are also bargain flights to bag in the New Year from £20.24 to European hotspots such as Krakow, Milan and Barcelona.

Alicante awaits – and at a lower cost (Getty Images)

lastminute.com

Lastminute.com’s official Boxing Day and January sale promotion launches on 20 December for holidaymakers to secure a steal on half-term holidays, Easter long weekends and summer getaways from as little as £28.50pp per night. Destinations including Barcelona, Costa Brava and Ibiza will all cost under £350pp in the sale and seven luxury all-inclusive nights in Crete in June will set travellers back just £399pp.

Royal Caribbean

Seafaring travellers can save up to £520 on Anthem of the Seas European journeys departing in 2024 with Royal Caribbean this week. This penny-saving promotion also offers a third and fourth guest to sail for only £129 on Parisian, Spanish and Norweigan adventures at sea between May and October next year.

Save a huge £520 on Royal Caribbean sailings now (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Secret Escapes

Secret Escape’s “BIG End of Year Sale” is now on. You’ll find far-flung sun, winter wonderlands, spa breaks and five-star service when booking breaks for 2024. Think bucket list safaris in Kenya, tours of Thailand and retreats in Tuscany for as much as 48 per cent off room rates – amd some flash deals even include international flights.

Thomas Cook

Hundreds of new horizons have holiday discounts for 2024 on Thomas Cook right now. With deals from £189pp to Egypt’s Red Sea coast, the year-round sun of the Canary Islands and the golden Costa del Sol, your summer holiday is sorted. Can’t wait that long to fly away? Last-minute winter sun beach holidays to balmy destinations including Morocco and Mexico currently start from just £199pp.

Princess Cruises

There’s a chance to set sail for 30 per cent less with Princess Cruises’ sale on all-inclusive holiday packages to the likes of the Mediterranean, Alaska and Mexico. Selected 2025 departures benefit from the generous offer and low deposits from £50pp mean securing your dream floating holiday has never been more budget-friendly.

Princess Cruises has 30 per cent off sailings until March 2024 (Getty Images)

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic’s end-of-year deals have landed with huge savings on flights, city breaks and winter getaways from just £378 this December. Whether jetting to the thrills of Florida, white sands in the Caribbean or the skyscrapers of Dubai, travellers can also save up to £100 on selected flights per person until 31 January 2024.

