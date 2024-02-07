Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The arrival of April means spring is in full swing – but it can also be a time of the dreaded 'April showers' in the UK, which can wash out any al fresco plans. While the weather remains unpredictable as always at home, elsewhere in Europe and beyond, there are warmer climes to be found on holiday.

The Greek islands come into their own, as beautiful as always but without the crowds, or you could opt for Spain's third-largest city, Valencia, for a vibrant break on the Med. If you want to go long-haul, it's shoulder season on the spectacular island of Bali, or in Rio de Janeiro you can try to keep Carnival spirit alive months after the annual event.

Whatever sort of holiday you want in April, these are the places to go for fun in the sun, and the best things to do when you arrive.

Valencia

Valencia is the European Green Capital for 2024 (Jonny James)

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Spain’s third city is seeing an increasing number of visitors, attracted by its many treasures. These range from the literal – such as the Holy Grail, which supposedly lies in the city’s cathedral – to the figurative, from its golden coastlines to the magnificent City of Arts and Sciences, the avant-garde modern symbol of Valencia that contains gardens, an IMAX cinema, a science museum and one of Europe’s largest aquariums.

Valencia’s main districts run in an almost straight line from south to north, from trendy, bohemian Ruzafa to Carmen, a favourite of locals and home to some of the city’s best bars and restaurants. In the middle is the charming Old Town, home to the city’s three main squares, including the picturesque Plaza de la Reina and Plaza de la Virgen.

Though walking through the city is a delight in most months, April brings temperate weather, and very little rain means entire days at the beaches Patacona and Las Arenas are possible, while it’d be remiss to not cycle at least part of the Turia Park, a six-mile long park that snakes along the old bed of the old Turia River.

Read more on travel:

Rio de Janeiro

Summer ends in March in Rio, meaning an April visit will bring calmer temperatures (Agustin Diaz)

Average temperature in April: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Rio de Janeiro has become Brazil’s tourism capital thanks to amazing landmarks, an infectious samba culture and some of the best beaches on the continent. There are few cities in the world that can compete with the number of sights and the abundance of natural beauty that Rio possesses, from Sugarloaf Mountain to the vast Christ the Redeemer statue.

Some will come for the world-famous Carnival celebrations, but the party is always present in places like Copacabana Beach – where caipirinha cocktails are served into the night – or the Lapa neighbourhood, where locals go to party once the sun sets.

Across the city, a range of museums and galleries showcase Brazilian history and art, while the Museum of the Future contains exhibits on sustainability, space and the challenges humanity face in the next decades. Once you’ve explored the future, head back to the present with a football game at the Maracana, one of the game’s most renowend venues.

Paphos

Parts of Paphos are listed as Unesco heritage sites (Stijn Te Strake)

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Paphos is one of Europe’s finest options for year-round good weather, and in April you’ll get some of the best weather on the continent. Highs will stay around 20C, with little to no rain meaning you can enjoy beautiful Mediterranean beaches such as Aphrodite’s Rock, Coral Bay and the Blue Lagoon.

Paphos is a quintessential Mediterranean beach city, with an atmospheric promenade, colourful architecture and a lively nightlife scene. However, it also possesses a dizzying selection of ancient sites, most of which lie in the Kato Pafos Archaeological Park. They include ruins of villas and mosaics, a 4th-century acropolis and the Odeon, an outdoor theatre that still hosts music and theatre performances.

The size of the island means that other towns and cities, like Limassol and Larnaca, are close by for day trips, while vineyards tours and wine tastings are a popular way to spend a day.

Rhodes

Rhodes was once home to the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (Serhat Bayazkaya)

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Rhodes lies northeast of Crete, near the southern coast of Turkey. Its weather is reliably warm in April, with highs in the early 20s making it easy to explore the narrow streets of its Old Town, some well-preserved fortifications, and a slew of sun-drenched beaches, from the dramatic backdrops of Apolakia and Fourni to more family-friendly areas like Saint Paul’s Bay, Ladiko and Kallithea.

Like Paphos, Rhodes is home to ancient historic sites, including the acropolis, the medieval Street of Knights and the Gothic-era Palace of the Grand Master. Exploring more of the white-washed towns and villages is a good way to see more of the island, while there are plenty of hiking trails, wineries and tavernas to try.

Cairo

Cairo has a population of over 10 million people (Omar El Sharawy)

Average temperature in April: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

The Egyptian capital is another city that boasts great weather throughout the year, and this tourist favourite continues to open up more attractions, with the Grand Egyptian Museum – complete with 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts – due to open in mid-2024. For now, visitors will can visit the Egyptian Museum, which contains thousands of its own ancient items – including Tutankhamun’s burial mask – or the Great Pyramids, which loom over the city in nearby Giza.

Cairo’s position on the banks of the Nile means easy access to river cruises and trips hundreds of miles south to Luxor and Aswan, but for those who choose to stay in the city, start at Al-Muizz, a main street filled with some of the city’s foremost Islamic architecture and mosques. Nearby, the stalls of the Khan Al-Khalili souk, where stalls sell anything from precious jewellery to lanterns and trinkets. For the best views, head to Cairo Tower.

Brisbane

Brisbane will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032 (Brisbane Local Marketing)

Average temperature in April: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Brisbane is a popular year-round destination, and by April, autumn has arrived, with balmy temperatures in the early 20s and an absence of the summer’s stifling humidity.

The city fuses surrounding nature with plenty of modern development, perhaps most visible in the towering skyscrapers that sit just back from the sands of the city beaches and the banks of the Brisbane River. The waters wind through the city, dividing it into different neighbourhoods, including the central business district, South Bank – home to the main museums and galleries, such as the Queensland Art Gallery – or Fortitude Valley, the city’s nightlife hub.

Surrounding nature affords plenty of opportunities for outdoor actives, from days on the beach and kayaking down the river to relaxed strolls along the river’s boardwalk or New Farm park. There are several options for a day trip, too, including to Moreton Bay, Mount Coot-Tha or the Glasshouse Mountains.

Bali

April falls in Bali’s shoulder season (Geio Tischler)

Average temperature in April: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

April is the beginning of the dry season in Bali, meaning temperatures remain warm but the occasional monsoon shower is replaced by smaller, less frequent bouts of rain. Even when these do come, they’ll often provide a pleasant respite to the rising humidity.

A trip to this Indonesian island puts you among striking natural beauty, with outdoor adventure and relaxation found in equal measure. Much of the island is covered in rainforest, with terraces of rice fields and a plethora of sophisticated, luxe hotels dotted throughout. Towns such as Canggu and Seminyak provide the party atmosphere that backpackers often crave, while places like Ubud – with its temples and palaces – offer an insight into the island’s culture, religion and history. Depending on the type of holiday you want, come and kick back at beaches and bars or trek through jungle trails.

