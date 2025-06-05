Wizz Air profit slumps after grounding planes over engine issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wizz Air has revealed its annual profits slumped as the budget airline grappled with a fifth of its planes being grounded over issues with the engines.

The Hungarian company said it was flying more passengers than ever despite the “significant challenges” it faced.

It reported an operating profit of 167.5 million euros (£141 million) for the year to the end of March, about a 62% drop from the 437.9 million euros (£368.7 million) generated the previous year.

Nevertheless, revenues for the group edged up 3.8% and it carried a record 63.4 million passengers.

The low-cost European airline was forced to ground an average of 44 planes over the year because of issues with the engines, which are made by US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

This amounted to almost a fifth of the entire fleet.

Wizz secured a two-year compensation package with Pratt & Whitney at the end of 2024 over the grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft.

It said the support was set to mitigate “some, but not all, of the operational and financial impacts on the business”.

Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air’s chief executive, said: “Despite the unproductivity of a grounded fleet, we successfully delivered a second consecutive year of profitability.

“The number of grounded aircraft will start reducing in both absolute and relative terms and this is why we have reached a transformation point.”

It had 37 planes on the ground last month, and is expecting roughly 34 to remain grounded by the end of September.