Wilko closures: Full list of stores at risk as firm enters administration
There are 400 stores and 12,000 of staff at risk after the company collapsed into administration
Wilko has entered administration, marking the end of the largest privately owned retailer in the UK.
The British retailer’s failure to secure a rescue deal means around 12,000 jobs are now at risk.
“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration,” Wilko boss Mark Jackson said.
The bargain retailer filed a Notice of Intention (NOI) on 27 July.
The business started as a single hardware store in Leicester, central England, in 1930. It is the first major retail victim of Britain’s tougher economy, which has been hit by 14 consecutive interest rate rises since December 2021.
Mr Jackson said the team “fought hard” to keep the business running but “time has now run out”. He added the focus now is to try and “preserve as many jobs as possible for as long as possible”.
He said in an open letter: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.
List of Wilko stores across the UK:
- Abergavenny (1)
- Accrington (1)
- Acocks Green (1)
- Acton (1)
- Aldershot (1)
- Alfreton (1)
- Alnwick (1)
- Altrincham (1)
- Ammanford (1)
- Andover (1)
- Arnold (1)
- Ashford (1)
- Ashington (1)
- Ashton-Under-Lyne (1)
- Aylesbury (1)
- Ayr (1)
- Banbury (1)
- Barking (1)
- Barnsley (3)
- Barnstaple (1)
- Barrow In Furness (1)
- Barry (1)
- Basildon (1)
- Basingstoke (1)
- Bedford (2)
- Bedminster (1)
- Belper (1)
- Beverley (1)
- Bexleyheath (1)
- Bicester (1)
- Biggleswade (1)
- Birkenhead (1)
- Birmingham(3)
- Bishop Auckland (1)
- Bishops Stortford (1)
- Blackburn (1)
- Blackpool (1)
- Blackwood (1)
- Bletchley (1)
- Blyth (1)
- Bognor Regis(1)
- Bolton(2)
- Bordon(1)
- Boston(1)
- Bournemouth(2)
- Bradford(1)
- Brentwood(1)
- Bridgend(2)
- Bridgwater(1)
- Brigg(1)
- Brighouse(1)
- Bristol(3)
- Bromley(1)
- Brownhills(1)
- Burgess Hill(1)
- Burnley(1)
- Burton Upon Trent(1)
- Bury(1)
- Bury St Edmunds(1)
- Camberley(1)
- Cambridge(1)
- Canterbury(1)
- Cardiff(3)
- Carlisle(1)
- Carmarthen(1)
- Castle Douglas(1)
- Chatham(1)
- Chelmsford(1)
- Cheltenham(1)
- Chepstow(1)
- Chester(1)
- Chester Le Street(1)
- Chesterfield(1)
- Chippenham(1)
- Clacton On Sea(1)
- Cleethorpes(1)
- Cleveleys(1)
- Clowne(1)
- Clydebank(1)
- Coalville(1)
- Cockermouth(1)
- Colchester(1)
- Corby(1)
- Coventry(2)
- Cowley(1)
- Cramlington(1)
- Crawley(1)
- Crewe(1)
- Cwmbran(1)
- Dagenham(1)
- Darlington(1)
- Dartford(1)
- Denton(1)
- Derby(3)
- Dereham(1)
- Devizes(1)
- Dewsbury(1)
- Didcot(1)
- Doncaster(2)
- Driffield(1)
- Droitwich(1)
- Dudley(1)
- Dunstable(1)
- Durham(1)
- East Ham(1)
- Eastbourne(2)
- Eccles(1)
- Edinburgh(1)
- Ellesmere Port(1)
- Ely(1)
- Epsom(1)
- Exeter(1)
- Falkirk(1)
- Falmouth(1)
- Fareham(1)
- Farnborough(1)
- Ferndown(1)
- Folkestone(1)
- Gainsborough(1)
- Gateshead(2)
- Gillingham(1)
- Gloucester(1)
- Gravesend(1)
- Grays(2)
- Great Malvern(1)
- Great Yarmouth(2)
- Greenock(1)
- Greenwich(1)
- Grimsby(2)
- Halesowen(1)
- Halifax(1)
- Hamilton(1)
- Hanley(1)
- Harlow(1)
- Harrow(1)
- Hartlepool(1)
- Havant(1)
- Haverfordwest(1)
- Hayes(1)
- Hemel Hempstead(1)
- Hereford(1)
- High Wycombe(1)
- Hinckley(1)
- Hitchin(1)
- Holyhead(1)
- Horsham(1)
- Hounslow(1)
- Hucknall (1)
- Huddersfield(1)
- Hull(2)
- Huntingdon(1)
- Huyton(1)
- Ilford(1)
- Ilkeston(1)
- Ipswich(1)
- Irvine(1)
- Jarrow(1)
- Kenilworth(1)
- Kent(2)
- Kettering(1)
- Kidderminster(1)
- Kings Lynn(1)
- Kingston Upon Thames(1)
- Kingston Upon Hull(1)
- Kingswood(1)
- Knowle(1)
- Lancaster(1)
- Leamington Spa(1)
- Leeds(7)
- Leek(1)
- Leicester(5)
- Leigh(1)
- Leighton Buzzard(1)
- Letchworth (1)
- Lewisham(1)
- Lichfield(1)
- Lincoln(1)
- Liverpool (3)
- Livingston(1)
- Llandudno(1)
- Llanelli(1)
- London(9)
- Long Eaton(1)
- Loughborough(1)
- Louth(1)
- Lowestoft(1)
- Luton(1)
- Maidenhead(1)
- Maidstone (1)
- Manchester(4)
- Mansfield(1)
- Market Drayton (1)
- Market Harborough(1)
- Matlock(1)
- Melton Mowbray(1)
- Merthyr Tydfil(1)
- Middlesbrough(1)
- Middlesex (1)
- Mildenhall (1)
- Milton Keynes (1)
- Morriston(1)
- Motherwell (1)
- Neath (1)
- Nelson (1)
- Newark (1)
- Newbury(1)
- Newcastle(1)
- Newcastle Under Lyme (1)
- Newcastle Upon Tyne(3)
- Newport(1)
- Newton Abbot (1)
- Newton Aycliffe (1)
- Newton-Le-Willows (1)
- North Shields (1)
- Northallerton (1)
- Northampton (3)
- Northfield(1)
- Norwich(1)
- Nottingham (9)
- Nuneaton(1)
- Oakham (1)
- Orpington (1)
- Oswestry (1)
- Pembroke Dock (1)
- Penge(1)
- Perry Barr(1)
- Peterborough (2)
- Peterlee (1)
- Plymouth(1)
- Pontefract (1)
- Pontypool(1)
- Poole(1)
- Port Talbot (1)
- Porthmadog(1)
- Portsmouth(1)
- Preston(2)
- Pwllheli(1)
- Rainham (1)
- Ramsgate (1)
- Reading(1)
- Redcar(1)
- Redditch (1)
- Redhill (1)
- Redruth (1)
- Retford(1)
- Rhyl(1)
- Ripley (1)
- Romford (1)
- Rotherham(1)
- Rowley Regis (1)
- Royal Kingston Upon Thames(1)
- Rugby(1)
- Rugeley(1)
- Runcorn(1)
- Rushden(1)
- Sale(1)
- Salford (1)
- Scarborough (1)
- Scunthorpe(1)
- Seaham(1)
- Selby(1)
- Sheffield (6)
- Shipley(1)
- Shirley (1)
- Shrewsbury (1)
- Sittingbourne (1)
- Skegness(1)
- Skelmersdale(1)
- Slough (1)
- Solihull(1)
- South Shields (1)
- Southampton(1)
- Southend On Sea (1)
- Southport (1)
- Spalding (1)
- St Albans (1)
- St Austell (1)
- St Helens (1)
- Stafford (1)
- Stamford (1)
- Stevenage (1)
- Stockport (1)
- Stockton On Tees (1)
- Stoke-On-Trent (1)
- Stourbridge (1)
- Stratford (1)
- Strood (1)
- Stroud (1)
- Sunderland (1)
- Sutton (1)
- Sutton-In-Ashfield (1)
- Swanley (1)
- Swansea (1)
- Swindon (2)
- Tamworth (2)
- Taunton (1)
- Telford (2)
- Thetford (1)
- Tipton (1)
- Torquay (1)
- Trowbridge (1)
- Truro (1)
- Uttoxeter (1)
- Uxbridge (1)
- Wakefield (2)
- Wallasey (1)
- Walsall (2)
- Walthamstow (1)
- Walton On Thames (1)
- Warrington (1)
- Washington (1)
- Waterlooville (1)
- Watford (1)
- Wellingborough (1)
- Wembley (1)
- West Drayton (1)
- West Ealing (1)
- Weston-Super-Mare (1)
- Weymouth (1)
- Whitehaven (1)
- Widnes (1)
- Wigan (1)
- Wimbledon (1)
- Winsford (1)
- Woking (1)
- Wolverhampton (1)
- Wood Green (1)
- Woolwich (1)
- Worcester (1)
- Workington (1)
- Worksop (2)
- Worthing (1)
- Wrexham (1)
- Wythenshawe (1)
- Yeovil (1)
- York (1)
