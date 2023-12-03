Cabinet minister says UK military is flying ‘unarmed and unmanned drones’ over Gaza
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has admitted that the UK is flying ‘unarmed and unmanned drones’ over Gaza to ‘search for hostages’.
The Cabinet minister was quizzed during an interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, after military planes were reportedly spotted in the area.
“They are unarmed and unmanned drones”, she confirmed.
“They are there to look for hostages because although we’ve had some hostages released, obviously there are many more that still need to be released from captivity. And so they’re there to support that effort.”
