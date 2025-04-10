E.coli fears, selection spat and Cambridge dominance: What to know about the storied Boat Race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rowers from British universities Oxford and Cambridge will compete on Sunday in the men's and women's Boat Race, one of the oldest sporting events in the world that typically attracts more than 200,000 spectators along the River Thames in London.

The men’s race first took place in 1829. The women’s crews have been racing along the same course between Putney and Mortlake since 2015, and before that in other locations from 1927.

Here's what to know about the races:

They come with a health warning again

A year on, the races are back on the Thames and so are concerns about the quality of the water on the 4.2-mile (6.8-kilometer) course.

Testing, starting in March 10, by the River Action campaign group along the racing section of the river found that 29.5% of samples exceeded safe limits of E.coli for entering the water. The group says that is almost three times the threshold for bathing waters rated “poor.”

Health fears were also raised ahead of last year's race.

E.coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most strains are harmless, cause relatively brief diarrhea and most people recover without much incident, according to the Mayo clinic. But small doses of some strains — including just a mouthful of contaminated water — can cause a range of conditions, including urinary tract infection, cystitis, intestinal infection and vomiting, with the worst cases leading to life-threatening blood poisoning.

As a result, Erica Popplewell, River Action's head of communities, said “we strongly suggest that the winning team on Sunday think twice before throwing their cox in the Thames” — a nod to the customary celebration by members of the winning crew.

Organizers accepted that the testing “shows there is more work to be done to get our waterways where we all want them to be." They recommend competitors follow directives in British Rowing’s “Poor Water Quality Guidance," which includes covering up open wounds, regular handwashing, taking a shower as soon as possible after the race, and “highlighting the risks of entering the water.”

Steve Redgrave, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in rowing for Britain, said: “It’s a real worry that in 2025 unsafe water quality in the Thames is still a concern."

Eligibility row fans the flames

Oxford and Cambridge have long been rivals on and off the water, but rarely has there been as much hostility between the universities heading into a Boat Race.

Sparks flew a few weeks ago when three Cambridge rowers were banned from taking part because they are undertaking a postgraduate teaching course — a PGCE — which Oxford argued is a certificate as opposed to a degree. The Boat Race has an independent panel ruling on the eligibility of students in the race and it sided with Oxford.

Cambridge didn't take it well, with one of its former rowers — Olympic gold medalist Imogen Grant — describing Oxford's complaint as “slimy” and another — former world champion rower Cath Bishop — saying it was “utter madness" and a “new low in relations” between the university boat clubs.

Former PGCE students from Cambridge and Oxford previously had been allowed to race, but revised criteria has been jointly agreed to by the two clubs.

The decision has weakened the Cambridge crews, depriving them of Matt Heywood (men's) and Molly Foxell and Kate Cowley (women's).

Can the Light Blues dominance continue?

Cambridge is enjoying a strong run in the Boat Race, on both the men's and women's side.

Its women have won seven races in a row and its men are seeking a sixth win in the last seven races.

Overall, Cambridge is leading Oxford 87-81 in the men's event — there was one dead heat, in 1877 — while Cambridge leads 48-30 in the women's event.

There will be a US flavor

Two Americans who rowed at the Paris Olympics last year are among the crews.

In the men's race, Nick Rusher — a bronze medalist in the men's eight in Paris — will be in the No. 7 seat for Oxford.

Claire Collins, who also raced at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and was a world championship medalist in 2022, will row for Cambridge at No. 6.

