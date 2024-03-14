Finding cancer early makes it more treatable – and could save your life

“My symptoms started with night sweats and generally feeling very tired with low energy. I ignored it due to a busy lifestyle and assumed it was to do with weight gain and stress,” says Ali Abdul Rofe, a 45-year-old, businessman and cancer survivor from Redbridge in East London.

“I was sleeping at odd times in the day because of constant fatigue. The extreme night sweating continued during my sleep, and I was having to change my vests two to three times a night. I thought nothing of it and continued living as normal as I was generally a healthy fit person and hardly went to the GP. “

But after enduring the discomfort for a year, he went to see his doctor.

“My GP immediately arranged for tests to investigate the issues by sending me for a blood test and chest x-ray. At first, I was told it could be cancer (lymphoma, a blood cancer), and the test and biopsy concluded tuberculosis, which was a major relief, as my TB was not contagious or too severe,” he says.

“However, I was not getting better, so my GP sent me for further tests. I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Just as Ali did, the NHS advises people to contact their GP practice if something in their body does not feel right.

“I had various treatments over the years including a stem cell transplant treatment which was successful and now I am working back to recovery without medication,” he adds.

“I would like to request everyone who feels anything unusual to go and see the GP. It may not be anything serious, but it could be a sign of cancer, and finding it early makes it more treatable and could save your life.”

Signs and symptoms of cancer Breathlessness

Frequent infections

Unexplained night sweats

Unexpected or unexplained bruising or bleeding

Blood in your pee - even just once

An unexplained lump

Blood in your poo, which may look red or black

Unexplained weight loss For three weeks or more: Tummy trouble, such as discomfort or diarrhoea

Unexplained pain or discomfort

Feeling tired and unwell and not sure why

Heartburn or indigestion

Unusual, pale or greasy poo

A cough

Cancer signs and symptoms come in different guises, so it is important to be body aware. That means keeping an eye on any new or unexplained changes that are not normal for you.

While it’s probably nothing serious, finding cancer early makes it more treatable and can save lives. To rule out cancer, your GP practice may refer you for tests. Whatever the result, the NHS is there for you.

Tests could put your mind at rest. Until you find out it’s not cancer, you can’t rule it out, so contact your GP practice if something doesn’t feel right.

Shamilla Mirza, 49, found a pea-shaped lump in her breast, so booked an appointment with her GP who referred her to the breast clinic at North Manchester General Hospital for tests.

Shamilla Mirza with her sons (Supplied)

The mother-of-two was shocked to be diagnosed with breast cancer but says the support of her family gave her the strength to face the disease.

Shamilla had a mastectomy (an operation where breast tissue is removed) and breast reconstruction, followed by chemotherapy treatment.

She says: “I cannot thank the NHS or my family enough for giving me the courage to deal with cancer. I know my early diagnosis and treatment is the reason why I’m still here for my family.”

John Hopkins, from Sheffield, started needing to go to the toilet four or five times a night but thought very little of it. “I thought I was just getting old,” he says. “When our sex life changed – I struggled to ejaculate and when I did it was a funny colour – I didn’t connect the two. Shawleen is a phlebotomist and very health aware, so when she suggested I get checked for a urine infection I made an appointment straightaway.”

When his GP suggested checking his prostate, the 64-year-old didn’t have any concerns. “I just thought that was something else to cross off the list, though he said there was something he’d like checked by urology,” says John. “I got my appointment within two weeks and the doctor there agreed that there was something needing to be checked and a biopsy was the gold test for that.”

At the appointment a consultant confirmed he had prostate cancer. “We discussed the different options – surgery to remove the prostate, two types of chemo and ultrasound or just watch and wait. I knew immediately that I wanted surgery to get it out..I knew the possible side effects included incontinence and erectile dysfunction but I could live with that.”

John underwent treatment and got the all-clear around a year later, and has since been fitted with an artificial urinary device.

“That’s transformed my life as I have a control button in my scrotum and when I press it I can go for a wee,” he says. “No more accidents. I also got a tattoo which symbolises my cancer experience and it’s a great conversation starter with any men I meet.”

Prostate cancer survivor John Hopkins at his home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire (Matthew Pover)

NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Cancer, Professor Peter Johnson, said: “Cancer symptoms and early warning signs can be very varied with some being less obvious than others. But what’s important to know is what is normal for you, so you can spot any changes. If you have any concerns or if something in your body doesn’t feel quite right, you should contact your GP practice. It could be nothing, but diagnosing cancer earlier could save your life.”

“We’re highlighting the symptoms associated with blood cancers. Blood cancers are the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK with over 41,000 people diagnosed every year. These symptoms can be quite common – such as breathlessness, night sweats, or feeling tired when you’re not sure why – but if something doesn’t feel right for you, please contact your local GP practice. Finding cancer earlier saves lives.”

If something in your body doesn’t feel right contact your GP practice. For more information go to nhs.uk/cancersymptoms