How to lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease

Making simple lifestyle changes – and regular blood pressure tests – can help reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels.

CVD is associated with a build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries, an increased risk of blood clots, and damage to arteries in organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and eyes.

However, through actions such as stopping smoking, eating healthy and exercising, it can be prevented.

Dr Shahed Ahmad, National Clinical Director for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS England, explains: “Over a quarter of adults have high blood pressure although many will not realise due to a lack of noticeable symptoms.

“If left untreated it increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.

“The only way to find out if your blood pressure is high is to have your blood pressure checked.”

All adults over 40 are advised to have their blood pressure checked at least every five years, and getting this done is easy and could save your life.

Janette Wilkinson, 59, a retired headteacher from East Yorkshire, had high blood pressure for more than a decade.

But she had no idea she had it until she went for a routine asthma review and was offered a test for high blood pressure.

“I was not surprised because both my parents suffer from high blood pressure and I suspected I could be susceptible to it. At the time I had a lot on my plate. I was working full-time as a teacher and bringing up my son on my own; juggling my job, childcare and running our home. My weight ballooned and over time my blood pressure got higher and my medication was increased,” she said.

“There are certain things you can do to alleviate it. I am 5ft 6ins tall and weighed, at my heaviest, 16-and-a-half stone. In the past few years, through diet and exercise I have lost six-and-a-half stone. For exercise I walk. I mapped out a three-mile route where I live and walk at a regular pace. It takes me an hour to complete. Depending on other commitments, I walk anything from every day to once a week.

“I also changed my diet. I suffer from stress and one day I sat down and worked out what I could do to make my life simpler. I cut out all the things that caused me stress.”

She added: “It is vital you get your blood pressure checked. High blood pressure can lead to serious and deadly conditions. You can have it checked at the pharmacist and it only takes five minutes - minutes that could save your life.”

Using the NHS App The NHS App is a convenient way of accessing help. Through the app you can order repeat prescriptions and view your health information securely, as well as find reliable information on hundreds of different conditions and treatments. It can be downloaded through the app store on your smartphone and is available to anyone aged 13 and over registered with an NHS GP in England and the Isle of Man

You can get your blood pressure tested at a number of places, including: many pharmacies, at your GP surgery and as part of your NHS Health Check.

