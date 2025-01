No cupcakes, no cosmos: 'Sex and the City' brownstone in NYC will get a gate to deter tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thinking about toasting Carrie Bradshaw with a cosmo while posing on the front steps of her iconic Manhattan brownstone from “Sex and the City?”

Think again.

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission approved an application for a gate Tuesday after Barbara Lorber, who has owned the building since 1978, lamented “the endless presence of interest in my celebrity staircase.” The stately three-story building in Greenwich Village's historic district was used for exterior shots of the apartment occupied by Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

“I’d hoped for literally decades that this would pass,” Lorber told the commission during heartfelt testimony. “But at this point, I think even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn’t going away in the near future.”

The stoop has been chained off with a “no trespassing” sign. But one neighbor told the commission that the chain has failed to deter fans of the show, who create a nuisance on the block.

Eight commission members unanimously approved the application, which is a necessary step in the historic West Village neighborhood. Lorber's architect will work with commission staff on a final gate design.

“Sex and the City” followed the exploits and relationships of Bradshaw and her three pals for six seasons beginning in 1998. The show spawned two movies and the sequel series “And Just Like That …”

Anthony Gillbee of Melbourne, Australia, had a picture taken with his teen-age son on the sidewalk in front of the brownstone Wednesday to send to his wife. He said he understood that it would be annoying to have people out in front of your house all the time.

“But, you know, it’s an iconic venue,” he said. “And if you put a gate at the front, it would change the whole appearance of it. And so it wouldn’t be Carrie Bradshaw’s house anymore.”

Hill reported from Altamont, New York.