Starbucks replaces its CEO, names Chipotle chief to head the company

Starbucks said Tuesday that CEO Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down after a little more than a year in the job

Dee-Ann Durbin
Tuesday 13 August 2024 13:22
Starbucks CEO
Starbucks CEO (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Starbucks said Tuesday that CEO Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down after a little more than a year in the job.

The Seattle coffee giant said Brian Niccol, the chairman and CEO of Chiptole, will become Starbucks' chairman and CEO on Sept. 9.

Narasimhan became Starbucks' CEO in March 2023.

