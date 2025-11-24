Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' co-hosts are Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Rita Ora

Ryan Seacrest will have some star-studded company for "Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" to usher in 2026

Mark Kennedy
Monday 24 November 2025 12:02 GMT
Jets Patriots Football
Jets Patriots Football (AP)

Ryan Seacrest will have some starry help ushering in 2026 on “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” — Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Rita Ora have all signed up.

ABC said Monday that Seacrest and Ora will anchor the celebrations from New York City at Times Square, Chance the Rapper will do the same from his native Chicago, while former NFL star Gronkowski and Hough will beam from Las Vegas. Details for a Puerto Rico celebration will be revealed soon.

Seacrest inherited ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark and has been involved with the show since 2006.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” airs Dec. 31 live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and the next day on Hulu.

More performers will be announced later.

