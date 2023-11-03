Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 November 2023 02:20

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2023

Show all 22

American Ballet Theatre's dancers rehearse opening night at the Shanghai Grand Theater, returning to China for the first time in a decade. Britain's King Charles III in Kenya, on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. Pope Francis leads a special prayer for peace at The Vatican, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in