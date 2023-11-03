AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2023
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2023Show all 22
American Ballet Theatre's dancers rehearse opening night at the Shanghai Grand Theater, returning to China for the first time in a decade. Britain's King Charles III in Kenya, on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. Pope Francis leads a special prayer for peace at The Vatican, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.
The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/