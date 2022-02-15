BC-OLY-Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Wednesday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

TIBET AND THE OLYMPICS: Fourteen years ago, when China hosted its first Olympics, foreigners filmed deadly clashes between Tibetans and security forces. News of the violence ricocheted online, fueling protests, hunger strikes and self-immolations in Tibetan areas of Sichuan Providence, and in the Tibet Autonomous Region itself. Today, another Olympics is here. And — politically, at least — Tibet has fallen silent. By Dake Kang and Sam McNeil. UPCOMING: 1,700 words by 12 a.m., photos, video.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY--SKI-MEN'S SLALOM — The slalom is the last individual men’s race of the Alpine skiing schedule at the Beijing Olympics. First run scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday; second run scheduled to start at 12:45 a.m.. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

OLY--HKW-SWITZERLAND-FINLAND-BRONZE MEDAL — Finland faces Switzerland for the Olympic women’s hockey bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Games on Wednesday. Finland is a three-time bronze medal-winner, while the Swiss won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. Game starts at 6:30 a.m.

