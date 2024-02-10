Watch live: Hong Kong celebrates Chinese New Year with spectacular parade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hong Kong celebrates the Chinese New Year with a spectacular parade.

Hong Kong is expecting more than a million visitors over the Lunar New Year holiday along with the return of festive celebrations that were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city celebrates the New Year of the Dragon with a colourful parade on the first day of the Lunar New Year. It will be held in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday evening, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.

Nine floats and 29 performance groups will make their way through the bustling area’s main roads. The acts include Japanese female pop dance group Avantgardey, the Light Dancers from Spain, and the Universe of Lights troupe from Germany.

Lunar New Year fireworks will take place at Victoria Harbour at 8pm on Sunday.

The 23-minute show will stretch 850 metres over the harbour with fireworks in the shape of gold ingots, dragon eggs and other festive designs showcasing Chinese culture.