Chris Rock to go live on Netflix in a first for the streamer

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix

The Associated Press
Thursday 10 November 2022 21:19
TV Chris Rock
(2020 Invision)

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix.

The streaming giant said Thursday that Rock will be the first artist to perform on the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, but few other details were revealed.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This will be the first significant test of live streaming on Netflix, potentially opening the door for other programs to get the live treatment.

It will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, "Chris Rock: Tamborine," debuted in February 2018.

