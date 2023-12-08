For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Cop28 President Sultan Al Jaber holds a news conference on Friday (8 December).

Mr Al Jaber has urged countries to get out of their comfort zones and work together to reach an agreement before the two-week summit ends.

Opening a plenary session earlier on Friday, he said: “Let’s please get this job done.

“I need you to step up, and I need you to come out of your comfort zones.”

Ministers from countries across the nation will join the deliberations on Friday.

Still unresolved is how the nearly 200 countries at Cop28 will handle the thorny issue of fossil fuels, the main source of climate-warming emissions, with at least 80 countries demanding a COP28 agreement that calls for an eventual end to their use.

Meanwhile, eastern European countries are working to resolve an impasse over where to hold next year’s Cop29 summit after Russia said it would block any EU member as Cop president.

As of today, the candidates included Azerbaijan, which offered to host the event. Both Moldova and Serbia have also offered to take on the rotating presidency.