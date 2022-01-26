✕ Close Watch live as Sajid Javid quizzed by MPs as Covid Plan B rules end

A major trust has warned of a decline in Covid booster jab demand and said that the rates of young having the third injection have dropped.

Leeds Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust said that the decline in uptake may be due to messages about the “less serious” nature of Omicron.

It comes as the number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level for 10 months.

A total of 1,382 deaths registered in the week ending January 14 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 50% on the previous seven days and is the highest number since 1,501 deaths were registered in the week to March 12 2021.

Meanwhile, experts at Israel’s health ministry have recommended a fourth vaccine dose for all adults who received their first booster at least five months ago.

The recommendation, which will expand Israel’s limited fourth vaccine rollout for Israelis above 60 and at-risk adults, still awaits approval.