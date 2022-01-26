Covid news – live: Warning over fall in jab demand as weekly deaths in England and Wales hit 10-month high
WHO chief says the world needs to focus on vaccination and improving testing and sequencing rates to end the pandemic
A major trust has warned of a decline in Covid booster jab demand and said that the rates of young having the third injection have dropped.
Leeds Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust said that the decline in uptake may be due to messages about the “less serious” nature of Omicron.
It comes as the number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level for 10 months.
A total of 1,382 deaths registered in the week ending January 14 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This is up 50% on the previous seven days and is the highest number since 1,501 deaths were registered in the week to March 12 2021.
Meanwhile, experts at Israel’s health ministry have recommended a fourth vaccine dose for all adults who received their first booster at least five months ago.
The recommendation, which will expand Israel’s limited fourth vaccine rollout for Israelis above 60 and at-risk adults, still awaits approval.
Covid liveblog paused
We are pausing live updates on the Covid blog for this evening.
Sir Elton John tests positive for Covid
Sir Elton John has tested positive for Covid-19 and expressed “disappointment” at having to reschedule some of his shows in the US.
On his Instagram story, the musician, 74, said: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.
“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.
“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.
“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.
“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”
Partygate investigator ready to hand report to Boris Johnson
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report on allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street could be on Boris Johnson’s desk as early as this evening.
The Whitehall mandarin has completed her investigation and is only awaiting clearance from the police to hand over the potentially explosive document. Downing Street has said the prime minister wants to publish it – in full or in part- “as soon as possible”, meaning its findings may be known by Wednesday.
Plans to bring the inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today by the bombshell announcement by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick that the force is to mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences.
Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest have the latest:
Partygate investigator ready to hand report to Boris Johnson
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report on allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street could be on Boris Johnson’s desk as early as this evening.
Javid set to release plan on how country will ‘live with Covid’ in the future
The Health Secretary told MPs that he will release a plan in Spring that will detail how the country can “learn to live with Covid”.
He said that the the plan “will take into account everything we’ve learned in the last couple of years” and will focus on pharmaceutical defences such as vaccines, anti-virals and testing.
There will be more Covid variants, says Sajid Javid
The Health Secretary is currently appearing before MPs on the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.
Mr Javid was asked about the probability further Covid variants. He responded that there will be more Covid variants and said the UK has the “best surveillance system in the world”.
Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study
The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.
Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.
The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.
Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study
University of Oxford researchers hope to recruit further 6,000 volunteers for Panoramic trial
RFK apologises for anti-vax rant comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust
Robert F Kennedy Jr has apologised for referring to Anne Frank during an anti-vax rant comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.
Mr Kennedy claimed imposing vaccine passports was similar to Nazi Germany in a speech to an anti-vax protest march in Washington DC on Sunday.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” he told the crowd.
The remarks provoked widespread condemnation.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said: “I apologise for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
RFK apologises for anti-vax rant about Anne Frank and the Holocaust
‘To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry’
Britain records 94,326 Covid cases, 439 deaths
Britain reported 94,326 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 439 more deaths, official data showed.
The figures compared to 88,447 cases and 56 deaths reported on Monday.
The figures are often higher on a Tuesday when most deaths at the weekend are included in the tally.
Overall case numbers, deaths and hospital admissions have been slowly falling from a peak after Christmas.
FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorization for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly.
The drugs have been bought by the US government and been given to millions of Americans with Covid-19.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies