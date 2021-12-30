✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon warns Scots to stay at home for New Year’s Eve

The UK has seen another record rise in its number of daily Covid cases, with 183,037 reported on Wednesday – up from 129,471 on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Scottish government, 15,849 people tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, the country’s highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. The daily figure for England also broke records, with 138,287 cases reported today compared with 117,093 yesterday.

Experts have, however, noted it could be several days before the impact of infections caught over Christmas becomes apparent in the data.

The news comes as Boris Johnson advised Britons to “test regularly” before enjoying their new year celebrations, despite there being a lack of PCR and lateral flow tests available across the UK. The NHS also announced today that the number of people currently in hospital with Covid in England – 10,462 – is up 48 per cent from this time last week and at its highest since 1 March.