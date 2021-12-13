Covid news – live: Boris Johnson warns of omicron ‘tidal wave’ as South African President tests positive
Follow the latest live updates as UK predicts omicron will be dominant variant by next week
Watch in full: Boris Johnson announces new Covid booster targets
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, his office confirmed on Sunday.
Mr Ramaphosa tested positive after feeling unwell and is being treated for mild symptoms while self-isolating in Cape Town, the presidency added in a statement.
He has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.
Meanwhile in England, the target for giving every adult a booster jab has been brought forward to the end of this month as Boris Johnson warned that the UK could be set to face an omicron “tidal wave” that could cause “very many deaths”.
It comes as the spread of the new variant of coronavirus continues to accelerate rapidly, with a further 1,239 omicron cases having been recorded in the UK as of today - an increase of 65 per cent on the day before.
According to the statement, early evidence shows that the new omicron variant is spreading much faster than Delta. In addition, it states that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from omicron is reduced.
ICYMI: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, his office has said.
He was tested on Sunday after feeling unwell and is being treated for mild symptoms, the presidency added in a statement.
Mr Ramaphosa is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service. He has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.
Meanwhile, South Africa has reported 18,035 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours amid omicron concerns.
Chris Baynes has the full story here:
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid
Ramaphosa, 69, is self-isolating and being treated for mild symptoms
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant for Monday 13 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies