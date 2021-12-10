Covid news – live: WHO warns against rush to stockpile vaccines as omicron cases leap
UK: Omicron Spreading Quickly; Time To Work From Home Again
The World Health Organization (WHO) urged wealthy nations to not hoard the jabs in light of the new omicron variant, warning that it could exacerbate the already existing vaccine inequality.
"As we head into whatever the omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccines to protect (their populations)... in a sense in excess," WHO vaccines chief Kate O’Brien said.
As initial studies show omicron could evade the protection provided by the standard two doses of vaccines, demand for booster jabs has increased around the world.
Meanwhile cases of the omicron are rising around the world with the UK reporting 249 cases of the new variant – a leap nearly double that of the previous day which brings the total number of infections of the new coronavirus variant identified to 807.
Are vaccines effective against omicron?
Results from preliminary studies by the German Centre for Infection Research found that there were significant reductions in antibody potency for the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against omicron.
However, two doses of a vaccine should have some protection from severe disease with the World Health Organisation suggesting that “current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death”.
Are some types of vaccines more effective in protecting against omicron or a new vaccine will be needed to fight the new variant?
What we know about how omicron responds to vaccines
Vaccines to target omicron could be produced by March 2022
The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged wealthy nations on Thursday to not hoard vaccine jabs in light of the new omicron variant, warning that this could exacerbate already existing vaccine inequality.
"As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine," the WHO’s vaccine director Kate O’Brien told a briefing.
"...It’s not going to work. It’s not going to work from an epidemiologic perspective and it’s not going to work from a transmission perspective unless we actually have vaccine going to all countries,” she added.
Worries of the new variant have prompted countries to expand their vaccination programmes as demand for booster doses increases. However, the WHO said it remains unclear whether additional Covid vaccine doses are needed to protect against the new omicron variant.
It recommended boosters for those with health issues or those who received an inactivated shot instead.
Singapore finds first locally transmitted case of omicron
Singapore has detected its first locally transmitted case of the omicron variant in a member of staff at the city state’s airport, authorities said late on Thursday, warning that more cases of the new variant are likely to be detected.
The infection was detected in a 24-year-old Singaporean woman who works in a service role in the airport and "may have interacted with transit passengers from Omicron-affected countries," the health ministry said in a statement.
She tested preliminarily positive for omicron as a part of the routine testing for frontline workers, it said, noting she was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Singapore had previously detected three Omicron cases, all found in overseas travelers.
"Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more omicron cases at our borders and also within our community," the health ministry said.
