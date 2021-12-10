✕ Close UK: Omicron Spreading Quickly; Time To Work From Home Again

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged wealthy nations to not hoard the jabs in light of the new omicron variant, warning that it could exacerbate the already existing vaccine inequality.

"As we head into whatever the omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccines to protect (their populations)... in a sense in excess," WHO vaccines chief Kate O’Brien said.

As initial studies show omicron could evade the protection provided by the standard two doses of vaccines, demand for booster jabs has increased around the world.

Meanwhile cases of the omicron are rising around the world with the UK reporting 249 cases of the new variant – a leap nearly double that of the previous day which brings the total number of infections of the new coronavirus variant identified to 807.