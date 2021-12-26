Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations
Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.
The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.
According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.
It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today, while Boris Johnson has not ruled out further rules in England.
The three nations will place limitations on large public gatherings, enforce stricter social distancing rules and encourage people to work from home more.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, the Rule of Six will also return in hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and cinemas and the closure of nightclubs will be advised.
Covid-19 inpatient numbers increase in Ireland amid surge in positive cases
Coronavirus inpatient numbers in Ireland have increased by almost 50 as the country recorded a further 10,404 cases - marking another day the country had seen positive tests exceed 10,000.
The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers were anticipated over the coming period.
On Friday, around 83% of the reported cases were believed to be the Omicron variant.
Dr Holohan emphasised that Omicron was more transmissible than Delta and urged that everyone continued to reduce contacts and avoid crowded places as much as possible.
“We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant,” he said.
“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.”
Dr Holohan added: “Avoid crowded places including retail environments.
“Choose to shop online where possible, queue outside and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance - implementing social distancing measures and queuing system, limiting numbers in-store and staff wearing masks correctly (covering nose, mouth and chin).
“If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it.”
Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad
Leeds vs Aston Villa on 28 December has been postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad it has been confirmed.
The Premier League match, due to kick off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, will now be rearranged as Leeds “do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”
The Whites have not played since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on 18 December, with their Boxing Day match at Liverpool also succumbing to rising Covid infections in the squad.
Jack Rathborn reports:
Ireland records further 10,400 Covid-19 cases
A further 10,404 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.
As of 8am on Sunday, 426 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 91 of whom were in ICU.
Australian state sets two-day Covid-19 case record
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has reported a record number of new Covid cases during the weekend amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Cases in the state have surged over the last two weeks. The state on Sunday reported 6,394 new infections, an increase from the 6,288 cases reported on Saturday.
Over 70 per cent of the cases in some Australian states are related to the Omicron variant. New South Wales, however, does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant, reports said.
State health minister Brad Hazzard has indicated that Omicron is widespread.
“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” he said on Sunday. “If we’re all going to get Omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster,” he added.
Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus, writes Jonathan Veal.
Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.
Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.
Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - but not England
New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.
But England remains under the government’s less stringent Plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.
The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to impose harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during the New Year festivities.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - but not England
No date yet for ministers to consider harsher measures ahead of New Year
