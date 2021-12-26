✕ Close Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.

The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.

According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.

It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today, while Boris Johnson has not ruled out further rules in England.

The three nations will place limitations on large public gatherings, enforce stricter social distancing rules and encourage people to work from home more.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, the Rule of Six will also return in hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and cinemas and the closure of nightclubs will be advised.