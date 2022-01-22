Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate
Cases of Omicron sub-variant have tripled in England
Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.
Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.
Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last month.
Meanwhile, plans to make vaccination mandatory for NHS staff are reportedly being reviewed over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.
Sources told the i newspaper that a temporary suspension of the policy was being “actively” looked at within the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), following multiple warnings and pleas from hospital trusts.
Japan tops 50,000 daily Covid cases for first time
Japan’s daily coronavirus case total exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
Tokyo recorded its fourth record number of daily Covid-19 cases in a row with 11,227, more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.
Infections nationwide totalled at least 50,200 as almost 30 of Japan’s 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.
New restrictions have been brought in – the first since September – to try and slow the spread. Restaurants and bars are under curfew in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across the country.
While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, few have received a booster shot, which greatly increases protection from Omicron.
Leaked NHS data reveals mental health services are ‘failing’ Black children
Ethnic minority children and adults continue to be failed by mental health services, as leaked NHS data shows higher rates of detention and lower access to community care during the pandemic, The Independent can reveal.
A leaked NHS report into the use of mental health services by minority ethnic and white patients in 2021 shows that Black and mixed-raced children accounted for 36 per cent of young people detained in the highest-level units, despite representing just 11 per cent of the population.
The figures, seen by The Independent, suggest that children from Black backgrounds also have lower levels of access to support services, with these children making up only 5 per cent of general CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) lists and just one per cent of those accessing community eating disorder services.
Boris Johnson urges teachers to follow new mask rules
Boris Johnson has urged teachers who insist masks should still worn in classrooms to observe the change in rules.
The government lifted the requirement for children to wear masks in class on Thursday but headteachers around the country have said they plan to ignore the change due to rising cases of Covid-19.
A spokesman for the prime minister said “children have been one of the hardest hit as a result of the disruption throughout the pandemic”, adding that Mr Johnson “believes it is vital that children are receiving face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom”.
He added: “The prime minister also thinks that the schools should follow the latest guidance.
“We’ve been clear that we removed the requirement for face masks to be worn in classrooms and we will remove advice for face masks to be worn in communal areas from January 27.”
Welsh health students will get money in bid to meet staff demand
Health and social care students in Wales will be given money to help them complete their studies and begin work.
The £1.8 million support package is to be given to colleges and is intended to attract more learners so the high demand for qualified staff can be met.
Jeremy Miles, the education minister, said the pandemic had “underlined” the need for trained personnel in NHS and social care settings.
“Trained staff are vital to the continuity of our NHS and social care services, which people across Wales rely on every day,” he said.
“Given the pressure on staffing in our health and social care sectors, it is critical we take action to attract more students and support them in completing their courses.”
There has been a decline in the number of students enrolled on health and social care programmes at colleges, which is said to be a result of the impact of Covid on the delivery of courses.
Nicola Sturgeon referred to watchdog for ‘seriously twisting’ Covid stats
Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the statistics watchdog on a claim that she “seriously twisted” coronavirus figures.
In Scottish parliament, Ms Sturgeon referred to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data to say England's infection rate was “over 20 per cent higher” than Scotland’s.
The ONS figures show 5.4 per cent of people in England are infected compared to 4.4 per cent in Scotland.
The English figure can be calculated to be 21.8 per cent higher than Scotland, but the Scottish Liberal Democrats have taken umbrage at the claim because there is just a 0.98 percentage points difference between the two numbers.
In a letter to UK Statistics Authority chair Sir David Norgrove, Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie wrote: “Public confidence in these statistics must not be put at risk. There must be no bias, spin or manipulation. However, I am concerned that these statistics may have been seriously twisted.”
It is the second time in recent weeks that a senior Scottish government figure has been reported to the watchdog.
Labour previously accused John Swinney, the deputy first minister, of misrepresenting the impact of coronavirus restrictions by suggesting Scotland had a lower Covid rate than England because it had more restrictions.
Government ‘considers pausing' NHS vaccine mandate
The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result, writes Andy Gregory.
The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.
Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last month, with the former warning it “would be an act of self-sabotage” in light of the staffing crisis plaguing the NHS.
New Omicron sub-variant ‘under investigation'
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has designated a new sub-variant of Omicron as a “variant under investigation” as data from other countries suggest it grows faster that the original.
Britain has sequenced 426 cases of the BA.2 sub-lineage, and the UKHSA said that while there was uncertainty around the significance of the difference, early analysis suggested it had an increased growth rate compared to the original Omicron lineage, BA.1.
“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge,” Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said.
“Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant.”
BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily distinguish it from Delta, has not been designated a variant of concern.
UKHSA said that 40 countries had reported the sub-variant, with the most samples reported in Denmark, followed by India, Britain, Sweden and Singapore.
In Denmark, BA.2 has grown rapidly. It accounted for 20 per cent of all Covid cases in the last week of 2021, rising to 45 per cent in the second week of 2022.
Ireland lifts most Covid restrictions
Ireland has lifted the majority of Covid restrictions.
Among measures to be brought to an end are an 8pm curfew on pubs and restaurants and the need for Covid passes in hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.
Live events and sporting events can return to full capacity audiences and guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed.
Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday.
The relaxation – announced by the government on Friday evening – came into effect at 6am on Saturday.
Only a small number of restrictions remain in place, including the continued requirement to wear masks in settings such as in shops, schools and on public transport; self-isolation rules; and the use of Covid passes for international travel.
In a televised address on Friday, premier Micheal Martin told the nation it was “time to be ourselves again”.
Women waiting longer for operations and appointments in pandemic, report finds
Women are being forced to wait longer for operations and healthcare appointments in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report.
Research carried out by the Care Quality Commission, England’s regulator of health and social care, found 53 per cent of women experienced longer waiting times for appointments or healthcare procedures during the Covid crisis.
The report also found three in 10 women experienced appointment cancellations.
Maya Oppenheim has the full story below.
PM to spend weekend ‘calling wavering Tory MPs'
Boris Johnson is reportedly set to spend the weekend in his study at Chequers, his country retreat, calling up wavering MPs and trying to win them over following the Partygate scandal.
Fifty-four Tory MPs must submit letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to trigger a no-confidence vote, and insiders now believe it is a case of “when, not if” the threshold is passed, according to The Times.
There are reportedly fears inside Downing Street that Sue Gray’s report on lockdown parties could be more damning than first thought.
Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield is said to have told colleagues: “We might all need to fall on our swords here.”
