Covid Around The World: How Omicron Is Impacting The Holidays

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United States has driven the number of daily coronavirus cases beyond the peak of the Delta wave, according to multiple estimates based on official data which suggested a daily average of more than 165,000 newly reported infections.

It came as the UK reported a record surge of coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, with the 119,789 new cases coming after infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday – although the actual figures are undoubtedly far higher.

NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis warned that the NHS is on a “war footing”, as it grapples with a sharp rise in the number of staff off sick with Covid-19, amid rising hospital admissions.

This is despite early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), published on Thursday, which suggested that people who catch Omicron are 50 to 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care compared to previous variants.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said that, while the UKHSA conclusions were “promising”, Omicron cases were continuing to rise at an “extraordinary rate”, adding: “Hospital admissions are increasing, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed.”