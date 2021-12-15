The US on Tuesday crossed a grim milestone of more than 800,000 deaths from Covid-19 — the highest ever globally — as the new highly transmissible omicron variant continues to threaten a new wave of infections.
This pushes the global tally of Covid-19 deaths past 5.3 million.
Out of the total casualties from the pandemic in the US, more than 200,000 have been recorded after the emergence of Covid-19 vaccines.
President Joe Biden called it a “tragic milestone” and urged unvaccinated Americans to get the jab for themselves and their families, and asked vaccinated people to get their booster shots.
Meanwhile, in the UK “Plan B” measures proposed by Boris Johnson are set to kick-in after the House of Commons approved them, as another 59,610 Covid cases were added in the span of 24 hours.
This is the fifth highest surge the UK has seen since the pandemic began.
Welcome to The Independent's live blog on the Covid-19 pandemic for Wednesday 15 December.
Cambodia detects first Omicron cases
Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a local who had recently returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, officials said.
Officials said that the case has been detected in a 23-year-old woman’s test sample, who is also 15 weeks pregnant, and is now admitted to a hospital, officials from the health ministry said.
More than 70 nations have confirmed the presence of omicron cases, three weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a “variant of concern”.
The highly transmissible variant is probably present globally and should not be dismissed as “mild”, the WHO said on Tuesday.
South Korea likely to impose stricter rules as cases inch up
South Korea’s prime minister Kim Boo-kyum says the country is mulling strict Covid safety rules like curfews on dining spaces, increased social distancing and a ban on gatherings amid rising cases.
An official announcement on stricter Covid guidelines is expected on Friday.
This comes after the Asian country reported 7,850 new coronavirus — its highest ever daily count — in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the cumulative case count to 536,495.
The total cases also include 128 cases of the omicron variant. The country has recorded 4,456 Covid-19 fatalities.
Daily Covid cases rose past 7,000 for the first time last week in the country.
Unhappy London nightclub owners call new ‘Plan B’ Covid-19 rules a 'big challenge'
London nightclub owners, already struggling to cope with the economic devastation of the two years of pandemic, say that the “Plan B” measures announced by Boris Johnson present yet another challenge for them.
According to Mr Johnson’s new plan, venues like nightclubs and public spaces with chances of crowding will have to ask for Covid-19 vaccine passes or negative rapid tests.
Electric Ballroom nightclub owner Kate Fuller said the dearth of rapid testing is a clear problem for her, even as she is inclined to work with the government.
“There’s no testing in a lot of the pharmacies. If you can’t get the tests, it is going to be really hard for people to come,” Ms Fuller said, adding that her business has already been dented by the announcement of restrictions.
She said the implementation part is going to be a big challenge.
Music Venue Trust, aiding nearly 900 music venues in Britain, has seen a surge in cancellations, hitting incomes by around 27 per cent in the past week.
US deaths surge past 'tragic milestone' 800,000
The US on Tuesday hit the global high of 800,000 Covid-19 deaths, at a par with the deaths from heart disease or stroke every year in Americans, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
With 800,343 deaths in total, the US accounts for 15 per cent of all global recorded deaths from the infectious disease. The total deaths across the world have now reached 5,320,236.
President Joe Biden said the US had reached a “tragic milestone”, asking Americans to opt for vaccinations and booster shots, as applicable.
Mr Biden said: “I urge all Americans: do your patriotic duty to keep our country safe, to protect yourself and those around you, and to honour the memory of all those we have lost. Now is the time.”
Experts have pointed out that many of these deaths were preventable, as more than 200,000 people have died after the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out. While the efficacy of vaccines in preventing infection varies, they generally offer good protection against serious illness and death.
Epidemiologist Dr Chris Beyrey of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said that almost all the deaths from Covid-19 now are preventable.
“And that’s because they’re not immunised. And you know that, God, it’s a terrible tragedy.”
