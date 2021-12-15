People queue for their booster dose outside a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination centre in Oval, south London (REUTERS)

The US on Tuesday crossed a grim milestone of more than 800,000 deaths from Covid-19 — the highest ever globally — as the new highly transmissible omicron variant continues to threaten a new wave of infections.

This pushes the global tally of Covid-19 deaths past 5.3 million.

Out of the total casualties from the pandemic in the US, more than 200,000 have been recorded after the emergence of Covid-19 vaccines.

President Joe Biden called it a “tragic milestone” and urged unvaccinated Americans to get the jab for themselves and their families, and asked vaccinated people to get their booster shots.

Meanwhile, in the UK “Plan B” measures proposed by Boris Johnson are set to kick-in after the House of Commons approved them, as another 59,610 Covid cases were added in the span of 24 hours.

This is the fifth highest surge the UK has seen since the pandemic began.