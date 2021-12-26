✕ Close Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today, while Boris Johnson has not ruled out further rules in England.

The three nations will place limitations on large public gatherings, enforce stricter social distancing rules and encourage people to work from home more.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, the Rule of Six will also return in hospitality venues such as pubs, restaurants and cinemas and the closure of nightclubs will be advised.

This comes as top NHS doctor, Professor Stephen Powis, urged “stragglers” who have not yet had their booster jab to get protected against the highly-contagious omicron variant as soon as possible.