Covid news - live: Omicron ‘raging around the world’ and Christmas travel will make it worse, says Fauci
Omicron is multiplying rapidly, making Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots more crucial than ever, says White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci. “It is just, you know, raging through the world,” he said.
Health officials across US are urging people to get booster shots, follow the mask mandate and be careful while travelling during the winter holidays, as they expect Omicron to take over as the dominant variant in the country.
In certain areas within the US, already over 50 per cent of Covid-19 tests genetically sequenced were found to be the Omicron variant, Dr Fauci told CNN, “which means it’s going to take over”.
Meanwhile, new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant have come into effect in Ireland. The measures were introduced at midnight on Sunday and will remain in force till 30 January.
Under the new norms, all restaurants and bars, apart from takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary to contain the rise in infections from the Omicron variant.
He said: “Left unchecked, this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy.”
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Monday 20 December.
