Omicron more transmissible but milder than delta variant, initial research suggests

Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.

The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.

Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.

On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.

In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”