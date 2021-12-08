Covid news - live: Pfizer vaccine shown to give partial protection against omicron variant in early studies
Follow live updates
Omicron more transmissible but milder than delta variant, initial research suggests
Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.
The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.
Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.
On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.
In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Wednesday 8 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies