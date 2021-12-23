Covid Omicron news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases
Covid Around The World: How Omicron Is Impacting The Holidays
US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid.
The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month.
Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.
The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant.
