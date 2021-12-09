Covid news – live: Pfizer CEO says fourth shot may be needed as Boris Johnson announces ‘Plan B’ restrictions
Follow live updates
Pfizer says 3 shots neutralize omicron variant in early findings
The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses.
Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data could be expected in the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, two more countries, Pakistan and Cuba, have detected cases of the new variant.
In the UK, Boris Johnson announced ‘plan B’ restrictions will be introduced in England from as early as next week, including guidance to work from home and vaccine passports being made mandatory at nightclubs and larger venues.
During a Downing Street press conference, the PM said: “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”
In a statement to MPs at the same time, health secretary Sajid Javid told the Commons there are currently 568 confirmed cases of the new variant in the UK, but that the estimated current number is “probably closer to 10,000”. He said the figure could hit one million before the end of the year.
Pakistan finds first case of omicron
Pakistan has detected its first case of the omicron variant, authorities said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the southern province of Sindh told Reuters news agency that the infection was found in an unvaccinated patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pakistan's most populous city of Karachi.
The patient had travelled abroad. Officials refused to disclose the location but confirmed that contact tracing was underway.
ICYMI: ‘Plan B’ restrictions to be enforced in England
Boris Johnson has announced the government will implement its “plan B” for England with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home from Monday.
The prime minister’s decision to ramp up restrictions — after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee — comes in response to concerns over the transmissibility of the omicron variant and spread around the world.
He also announced the mandatory wearing of face masks will be extended to cinemas and theatres after they were reintroduced a fortnight ago for public transport and shops, but exemptions will be included for eating, drinking and exercising.
However, in a move that risked sparking confusion with work from home guidance, Mr Johnson reiterated his previous stance that Christmas parties should not be cancelled and urged everyone to “exercise due caution”, including testing before such events.
Ashley Cowburn, our political correspondent explains the new rules:
Working from home back and Covid passports needed for big events, PM announces
Government will also extend mandatory mask-wearing for cinemas and theatres
Pfizer CEO predicts a fourth shot might be needed in light of Omicron variant
The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses. Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data could be expected in the next two weeks.
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Thursday 9 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies