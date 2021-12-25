✕ Close Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

The UK has reported a further 122,186 coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row that infections have risen by record levels as Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country.

It came after separate Office for National Statistics figures suggested that a record 1.7 million people in the UK – and one in 35 in England – had coronavirus last week, with the UK’s national statistician, ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond, warning Britain was on course to see a “continued rise” in cases too.

Figures from this week are due to be released in the days after Christmas, and will be used to help the government determine whether tighter measures are needed. Hospital admissions are also rising.

Meanwhile, thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Christmas weekend. Airlines scrapped 2,401 flights on Christmas eve. At least 1,779 flights scheduled for Christmas Day were called off worldwide, along with 402 more that had been scheduled for Sunday.