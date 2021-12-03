Covid omicron news – live: US reports 10 cases in five states as country imposes strict new travel rules
The US has confirmed 10 cases of the omicron variant across five states, even as president Joe Biden urged the public not to panic.
The cases reported in California, Colorado and Minnesota were among fully vaccinated individuals who developed mild symptoms, while Hawaii reported a case with an unvaccinated individual who had moderate symptoms. A 76-year-old New York resident recently returned from South Africa also tested positive for the new variant.
On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a negative Covid-19 test, taken within a day before the flight, would be required for all travellers above the age of 2 coming to the US.
Panama and Nepal have joined the list of countries blocking travellers from African nations due to concerns over the spread of omicron. The countries include South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
And Germany has tightened restrictions on unvaccinated individuals, barring them from much of public life in a bid to tackle the surge in infections. Under the new rules, those who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the infection would be allowed in restaurants, cinemas and shops — others won’t be. Parliament might also soon vote to make vaccinations compulsory, announced the outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest Covid news on Friday 3 December, including developments with the omicron variant that has sparked international concern.
