Covid Omicron news - live: Biden warns of winter of ‘severe illness and death’ as Sunak returns early to UK

Arpan Rai
Friday 17 December 2021 04:28
COVID-19: Should Omicron stop vaccinated people from socializing?

With more nations reporting cases of the Omicron variant, the US president Joe Biden warned Americans of a winter of “severe illness and death” among the unvaccinated as the country reports a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Mr Biden said Omicron has reached America, that and it’s spreading and cases are only going to increase.

“I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe.”

In a message to those who have chosen not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, Mr Biden said, “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand became the latest country to report its first case of Omicron, in Christchurch, in a traveller from Germany via Dubai, and the health ministry said it is investigating a third passenger’s positive result.

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the Covid-19 pandemic for Friday 17 December.

Arpan Rai17 December 2021 03:32
Vaccination alone won’t help prevent the impact of Omicron, warns EU CDC

In the latest risk assessment published by the EU CDC, experts have asked countries to ramp up their measures in their fight against the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“In the current situation, vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the impact of the omicron variant, because there will be no time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist,” it said.

The European CDC said it was urgent that “strong action is taken to reduce transmission and alleviate the heavy burden on health care systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months”.

Countries have several options for response ahead of the festive season in the current situation, the health body added.

Arpan Rai17 December 2021 04:27
Rishi Sunak returns early to UK as omicron crisis swells

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak dashed to the UK in an early return on Thursday to hold talks with business leaders as the Covid-19 crisis fuelled by omicron spirals in the nation.

In a record daily high for UK, almost 90,000 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded on Thursday, alerting officials and experts to the fourth wave in the country. The health chief warned there could be a “major problem” for the country as the already stretched health infrastructure faces the threat again.

The administration is now expected to produce a rescue package for the hospitality sector as the omicron threat’s impact has crushed the holiday season hopes for travel sector, restaurants and bars.

David Huges has the full story here

Arpan Rai17 December 2021 04:15

