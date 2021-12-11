Covid omicron news - live: US cases and deaths soar as White House says boosters offer key protection
Follow the latest live updates as UK predicts omicron will be dominant variant by next week
CDC data suggest that a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine helps in providing protection against the omicron variant, the agency’s director Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing on Friday.
Meanwhile, a study by the UK Health Security Agency found two coronavirus vaccine doses to be less effective against omicron compared to the delta variant — but that booster jabs remain up to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, even with omicron.
The health agency expects protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death to be significantly higher, as it predicted the new variant will be dominant in the country by next week and that omicron infections will reach one million by the end of December.
Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the omicron variant compared to delta strain.
“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”
Initial data analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are effective against the new and highly infectious omicron variant, said the agency’s director Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing on Friday.
Meanwhile, the weekly average coronavirus cases and deaths in the country was up by 37.3 per cent compared with the previous week’s moving average of 86,315 infections. The average number of deaths also climbed by 28 per cent, said Ms Walensky.
