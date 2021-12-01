The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy.
This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”.
Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far.
The omicron variant has now been detected in at least 19 countries since 24 November, the day the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a “variant of concern”.
These countries and territories include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, France (Reunion Island), South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that the nation will “get behind the men and women of our NHS, who have saved so many lives on the frontline, and run our vaccination programme for almost a year without a break, and who are going back into the breach yet again”.
Austria extends Covid-19 lockdown by 10 days
Austria extended its coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown by 10 days after the Austrian parliamentary committee gave its nod.
The country had moved to shut its borders last week on Monday after witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 infections.
On Tuesday, the western European country recorded 8,186 cases of Covid-19, a notch down from the last record high of 9,586 in November last year. Just a week before, the Covid-19 cases in the country surged past 15,000 forcing the authorities to impose a lockdown. Since then, cases have gradually dipped to 9,000 and now below.
Nearly 67 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against the virus as the authorities battle vaccine hesitancy which has been bolstered by the far-right Freedom Party in Austria.
Omicron to bring tough new US testing rules as Biden suggests quarantine for all
International travellers entering the United States will now face strict testing procedures as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across nations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was working to require all travellers to undergo testing within a day before boarding their flight to the US, as it continues to learn more about the new highly transmissible variant. It said: “CDC is working to modify the current Global Testing Order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States.” The rules will be applicable to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. This comes shortly after US President Joe Biden said that he will be sharing the US’s detailed strategy outlining how the country will fight Covid-19 this winter. “...Not with shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies