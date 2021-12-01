Much remains unknown about the new variant omicron, which has not been reported in the US yet (PA Wire)

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy.

This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”.

Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far.

The omicron variant has now been detected in at least 19 countries since 24 November, the day the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a “variant of concern”.

These countries and territories include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, France (Reunion Island), South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that the nation will “get behind the men and women of our NHS, who have saved so many lives on the frontline, and run our vaccination programme for almost a year without a break, and who are going back into the breach yet again”.