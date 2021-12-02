✕ Close Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

Scientists are imminently expecting data relating to how transmissible the omicron variant of Covid is, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, told a press briefing on Wednesday it is still “very early days” in terms of understanding the new variant, but insisted information is coming in all the time.

“We expect to [know] more on transmission within days, not necessarily weeks, but in days,” she said, while stressing the need for “all countries” around the world – of which 23 have so far reported cases of omicron – to continue encouraging their residents to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the government has sped up signing new contracts for millions more Covid vaccines in light of the new variant. Health secretary Sajid Javid announced the move on Wednesday night, saying 60 million Moderna shots had been acquired along with 54 million Pfizer doses for next year and 2023.

