People across the UK are finding imaginative ways to embrace life under lockdown by turning to online book clubs, cooking, gardening and virtual choirs to stay active, healthy and maintain social bonds.

While tough restrictions imposed across the country are vital to slow the spread of coronavirus, they have also contributed to an increase in those reporting feeling bored, lonely or isolated.

But there are many ways people can make the most of their time spent at home while playing their part to beat the pandemic.

Flip Kulakiewicz, 33, an administrator from Edinburgh, attends a virtual book group, supper club and video-call choir practice to socialise with friends during the lockdown.

“Book groups work really well online, and it means everyone can take part wherever they are,” she said. “One of our group is living abroad and so she was able to join our meetings too.

“We all discuss on Facebook which book to read and then we use Zoom to catch up and discuss the book. It has been really nice, one of those things that has transferred really well from in person to online.

“We’ve all made an effort to pick slightly shorter books to make it feel easier and more relaxed. We’ve tried to choose books that are 300 pages tops as I think we’ve all found it hard to concentrate during lockdown.”

She added: “We’ve sort of been holding the online meetings in the same way that we would have all met up in the pub, so people will have a drink and some crisps and it just works really well.

“I was living on my own last year and being able to connect with family and friends online was my only way of socialising, so it’s been really important for me.”

New measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus were implemented at the beginning of January as the UK Covid death rate reached levels not seen since the spring peak.

Across much of the country people must not leave their home except where necessary, such as to shop for basic necessities, to go to work or to exercise.

Schools have also closed, most construction work has ceased and new protocols on international travel were announced as part of the government's new suite of measures.

Eileen Donaghey, who runs an afternoon tea business and lives in Belfast, said she was using lockdown to focus on healthy eating and exercise.

Eileen Donaghey, who runs an afternoon tea business and lives in Belfast (Eileen Donaghey)

The 32-year-old said: “Having some form of daily exercise, whether that is just a short walk, but just anything to step away from the computer and prioritise health is a big thing for me.

“During lockdown, because we cooked at home most of the year, it really showed me my eating habits.

“Making time for proper food and making time for exercise and really health as a whole [has been important].”

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, 63, was born in Jamaica before his family came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, 63, was born in Jamaica before his family came to the UK (Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones)

He is spending lockdown shielding at his flat in Battersea, southwest London, while receiving treatment at nearby Guy's Hospital for an immune condition.

Despite his treatment, he is using lockdown to try out new activities. “I’ve started to make my own bread, candles and soap, in addition to growing vegetables on my balcony,” he said.

“If you are able to look after something, it helps take your mind away from your own predicament.”

Janet Mullender, 67, a retired nurse from Billericay, Essex, has used the stay-at-home measures to spend quality time with her husband.

(Janet Mullender)

“This is the first time ever in our lives we've heard any extended period of time together, which is what's made this so different and positive,” she said.

“We've done loads of stuff together – it's been quite a revelation, really – joint projects and our own stuff as well, and having John home is an absolute novelty.

“We’ve blitzed the garden, going into all the nooks and crannies, and all the bits we've never done before. John’s built raised vegetable beds, he’s building a pond, we’re out there most days together in summer, when we can get out there, and that's a new thing for me.”

Sharon Hughes, 51, an on-set tutor from Penymynydd, Flintshire, has seen much of her work dry up during the pandemic. But she has found other ways to stay entertained.

Sharon Hughes, 51, an on-set tutor from Penymynydd, Flintshire (Sharon Hughes)

She said she was “not creative at all” but had enjoyed making short videos during the lockdown. “I found this software called Doodly, and it allows you to create videos, put the voiceover on, and they're all animated characters,” she said.

“It's been really good fun. I think you can spend far more time than you ought to doing these things, going backwards and forwards amending things that really are insignificant, but take two hours, but it's been really good fun.”

