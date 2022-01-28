Liveupdated1643343675

Covid news - live: Nightclubs to reopen in Wales as experts call global vaccine inequality ‘reckless’

Vaccinating world’s population is ‘the best way to prevent coronavirus mutations’, say experts in new open letter

Namita Singh
Friday 28 January 2022 04:21
Covid: Two years since lockdown in Wuhan

Nightclubs are to reopen in Wales today as restrictions brought in to contain the spread of the Omicron variant are scrapped.

The first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that the rule of six requirement in pubs and restaurants will also be lifted.

There were “encouraging signs that cases of coronavirus may be starting to stabilise,” said Mr Drakeford. “We all need to continue taking steps to stay safe - unfortunately the pandemic is not over yet,” he added.

Covid passes will still be required for entry to larger outdoor events attended by more than 4,000 people, if unseated, or 10,000 people when seated. It will also be required in all cinemas, theatres and concert halls which are currently open.

Meanwhile, scientists have warned the government that allowing poorer countries to remain unvaccinated is a “reckless approach to public health”.

In a letter signed by more than 300 experts, including 13 members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, they said vaccinating the world’s population is “the best way to prevent coronavirus mutations”.

Night clubs to reopen in Wales

Nightclubs are to reopen and social distancing and rule-of-six requirements will end in Wales, the first minister has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford said Wales will complete the move to alert level zero on 28 January, relaxing alert level two measures which have been in place since Boxing Day.

However, Covid passes will still be required in large outdoor events, plus cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

Nightclubs to reopen and rule-of-six rules to end in Wales

Wales will now complete move to alert level zero on 28 January

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Friday 28 January.

